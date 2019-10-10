Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton to Kick Off the Fourth Annual National Caregiving Conference

Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton National Caregiving Conference

Lieutenant Governor will share her story of caring for her mom during a keynote address on Friday, November, 8 at 8:30 a.m.

The Lt. Governor’s commitment to helping family caregivers will inspire and comfort our conference attendees.” — Denise M. Brown, Host of the National Caregiving Conference

PARK RIDGE, IL, US, October 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fourth Annual National Caregiving Conference will feature a special keynote from and conversation with Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton on Friday, November 8, at 8:30 a.m.Lt. Governor Stratton cared for her mom, who had Alzheimer’s disease, until her mom’s death in 2016. Shortly after taking office in 2019, Lt. Governor Stratton began a six-month campaign called “LG Cares; Through Our Eyes”. The campaign includes a tour of Illinois, video interviews with stakeholders, and a social media component. The campaign aims to bring awareness to the fight to end Alzheimer’s and to highlight the value of caregivers and address their needs and challenges. Lt. Governor Stratton intends to use the feedback she and her staff have collected from diverse communities of family caregivers all across Illinois to influence her policy priorities. She is committed not just to listening to caregivers, but to taking action based on their feedback to help improve the lives of all caregivers, and people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia.“We’re thrilled and honored to have Lt. Governor Stratton officially start our conference by sharing her personal caregiving story and the impact of that experience on her work today,” says Denise M. Brown, founder of CareGiving.com and host of the National Caregiving Conference. “The Lt. Governor’s commitment to helping family caregivers will inspire and comfort our conference attendees.”During her keynote, the Lt. Governor will participate in a moderated conversation about her experiences touring the state to connect with family caregivers and her focus on helping family caregivers. Her session also will be part of the conference’s live virtual broadcast so that any family caregiver can benefit from hearing her story and insights.The National Caregiving Conference, which will take place November 7 through 10 at the Chicago Marriott O’Hare, 8535 W. Higgins, will bring together those who currently care for a family member and those who previously cared for a family member. In addition, professionals who work with family caregivers and those interested in family caregiver issues will join us. This year’s conference theme, Our Amazing Difference , puts the great work of family caregivers and former family caregivers in the spotlight.For more information about the National Caregiving Conference, please visit www.caregiving.com/ncc19/



