Global Automotive Tow Bars Market Analysis During the Forecast Period, 2019-2023
Global Automotive Tow Bars Market: About this market
Automotive tow bars are a type of towing equipment that is attached to the rear of the vehicle. The automotive tow bars market analysis considers sales from retractable and non-retractable types. Our analysis also considers the sales of automotive tow bars in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the non-retractable segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the high sales of fixed tow bars in the aftermarket will play a significant role in the non-retractable segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive tow bars market report looks at factors such as the use of two bars serve as optimum towing equipment, growing use of towable RVs, and increasing availability of tow bars and their accessories in the e-commerce space. However, slowdown in automobile sales worldwide, growing cost pressure on manufacturers of automotive tow bars, and fluctuations in raw material prices may hamper the growth of the automotive tow bars industry over the forecast period.
Global Automotive Tow Bars Market: Overview
Tow bars serve as an optimum towing equipment
Tow bars are often deployed as superior towing equipment in the automotive sector mainly due to their application advantages. Operators of trailers, SUVs, and flat-bed pickup trucks use tow bars as they can be easily attached on the rear bumper of vehicles with minimal installation time and labor requirement. In addition, automotive tow bars are compact in shape and light in weight, which adds to their value proposition. Furthermore, the availability of several types of tow bars in the market helps to cater to the evolving needs of the customers, while meeting the tailor-made requirements of automotive manufacturers. Thus, the increasing use of tow bars as optimum towing equipment will lead to the expansion of the global automotive tow bars market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
Emergence of electric swiveling tow bar
Market players are introducing electrically-operated tow bars to provide operability convenience to users and enhance the functionalities of traditional tow bars. These bars can be retracted both manually and electrically and easily fitted in limited space. Vendors are optimizing packaging characteristics and minimizing the weight in terms of design and development. Such developments are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Companies Mentioned
- Bosal International
- Brink Group BV
- Camex Automotive
- CURT Manufacturing LLC
- David Murphy Towing
- GRUPA STEINHOF SPKA Z OGRANICZON ODPOWIEDZIALNOCI
- Horizon Global Corp.
- McCabe Towbars
- North Shore Towbars
- PCT Automotive Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y2a2a2
