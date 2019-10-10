Global Automotive Tow Bars Market Analysis During the Forecast Period, 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Tow Bars Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Automotive Tow Bars Market: About this market



Automotive tow bars are a type of towing equipment that is attached to the rear of the vehicle. The automotive tow bars market analysis considers sales from retractable and non-retractable types. Our analysis also considers the sales of automotive tow bars in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the non-retractable segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the high sales of fixed tow bars in the aftermarket will play a significant role in the non-retractable segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive tow bars market report looks at factors such as the use of two bars serve as optimum towing equipment, growing use of towable RVs, and increasing availability of tow bars and their accessories in the e-commerce space. However, slowdown in automobile sales worldwide, growing cost pressure on manufacturers of automotive tow bars, and fluctuations in raw material prices may hamper the growth of the automotive tow bars industry over the forecast period.



Global Automotive Tow Bars Market: Overview



Tow bars serve as an optimum towing equipment



Tow bars are often deployed as superior towing equipment in the automotive sector mainly due to their application advantages. Operators of trailers, SUVs, and flat-bed pickup trucks use tow bars as they can be easily attached on the rear bumper of vehicles with minimal installation time and labor requirement. In addition, automotive tow bars are compact in shape and light in weight, which adds to their value proposition. Furthermore, the availability of several types of tow bars in the market helps to cater to the evolving needs of the customers, while meeting the tailor-made requirements of automotive manufacturers. Thus, the increasing use of tow bars as optimum towing equipment will lead to the expansion of the global automotive tow bars market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.



Emergence of electric swiveling tow bar



Market players are introducing electrically-operated tow bars to provide operability convenience to users and enhance the functionalities of traditional tow bars. These bars can be retracted both manually and electrically and easily fitted in limited space. Vendors are optimizing packaging characteristics and minimizing the weight in terms of design and development. Such developments are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Alteryx Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

Gravy Analytics Inc.

IBM Corp.

inMarket Media LLC

Oracle Corp.

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Companies Mentioned



Bosal International

Brink Group BV

Camex Automotive

CURT Manufacturing LLC

David Murphy Towing

GRUPA STEINHOF SPKA Z OGRANICZON ODPOWIEDZIALNOCI

Horizon Global Corp.

McCabe Towbars

North Shore Towbars

PCT Automotive Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y2a2a2

