Dermal Curettes Market by Type and Geography - Global Forecast & Analysis 2019-2023

Global Dermal Curettes Market: About this market



The dermal curettes market analysis considers sales from reusable dermal curettes and disposable dermal curettes types. Our analysis also considers the sales of dermal curettes in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the reusable dermal curettes segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing use of reusable dermal curettes in ambulatory specialties will play a significant role in the reusable dermal curettes segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global dermal curettes market report looks at factors such as the rising incidence of skin diseases, increasing popularity of medical tourism, and increasing healthcare expenditure. However, alternative procedures to treat skin problems, risks and side effects associated with dermal curettes, and shortage of dermatologists may hamper the growth of the dermal curettes industry over the forecast period.



Global Dermal Curettes Market: Overview



Rising incidence of skin diseases



Dermal curettes are used to treat various skin diseases such as basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma, warts, pyogenic granulomas, seborrheic keratoses, molluscum contagiosum, and acne. Dermal curettes made of stainless steel and comprise of beveled cutting edges to scrape off abnormal growths and skin lesions on the skin. Stainless steel not only improves the durability, aesthetic appeal, and reliability of the devices but also ensures the enhancement of the cutting ability. Also, the rising acceptance of MI cosmetic therapies due to the increasing frequency of skin problems, such as lesions, acne, acne scars, and benign skin neoplasm, is expected to accelerate the expansion of the global dermal curettes market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for cosmetic and plastic surgeries



The increasing demand for reshaping and enhancing body structures for improving the appearance is encouraging individuals to undergo cosmetic and plastic surgeries. Also, MI surgical techniques are gaining prominence among surgeons because they are less invasive in nature. Dermal curettes are extensively used in cosmetic surgeries because they are versatile and ensure accurate, sharp, and gentle removal of tissue without affecting the surrounding skin. Vendors are further manufacturing advanced dermal curettes to cater to the rising need to perform MI surgeries. The growing use of dermal curettes is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Also, the dermal curettes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Small and medium-sized enterprise - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing use of AI integrated with voice and speech analytics

Proliferation of predictive analytics in voice and speech analytics

Increasing demand for monitoring employee emotions

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

audEERING GmbH

Avaya Holdings Corp.

Beyond Verbal

Invoca Inc.

NICE Ltd.

ThoughtSpot Inc.

Uniphore Software Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Verint Systems Inc.

VoiceBase Inc.

VoiceSense Ltd.

Companies Mentioned



Becton, Dickinson, and Co.

Delasco

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

Kai Corp.

Medline Industries Inc.

Novo Surgical Inc.

Robbins Instruments, Inc.

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Surtex Instruments Ltd.

Teleflex Inc.

