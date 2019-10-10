Global Marine VFD Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine VFD Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Marine VFD Market: About this market



The marine VFD market analysis considers sales from AC drive and DC drive types. Our analysis also considers the sales of marine VFD in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the AC drive segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the improved vessel performance offered by AC drive will play a significant role in the AC drive segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global marine VFD market report looks at factors such as the increasing demand for energy efficiency, growing shipbuilding industry, and demand for superior performance in marine operations. However, cost and complexity in troubleshooting, impact on connected sensitive electronic devices, and alternative methods of shipping and traveling may hamper the growth of the marine VFD industry over the forecast period.



Global Marine VFD Market: Overview



Demand for superior performance in marine operations



Marine VFD not only maintains full load capacity for marine devices and components but also allows engine operation across a wide range of speeds. This enables the efficient, precise, and reliable control of various marine engine components. It also ensures the minimization of operating time by allowing high-speed movement and performance. Such benefits of using marine VFDs for superior performance of marine and ship operations will lead to the expansion of the global marine VFD market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



Advent of remote monitoring in VFD



Remote monitoring of marine VFDs plays a crucial role in identifying deteriorating conditions within the VFD, which can potentially cause a shutdown and result in losses for end-users. It also allows end-users to remotely troubleshoot any minor failure in marine VFDs, which enables them to reduce unplanned downtime and increase efficiency. The development of remote monitoring in VFD is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

AC drive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

DC drive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Digitalization of shipbuilding industry

Increasing hybrid and electric propulsion in marine operations

Advent of remote monitoring in VFD

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

Danfoss AS

Eaton Corp. Plc

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Invertek Drives Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Siemens AG

Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

Danfoss AS

Eaton Corp. Plc

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Invertek Drives Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Siemens AG.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/94yb9f

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.