Global Marine VFD Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2023
Global Marine VFD Market: About this market
The marine VFD market analysis considers sales from AC drive and DC drive types. Our analysis also considers the sales of marine VFD in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the AC drive segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the improved vessel performance offered by AC drive will play a significant role in the AC drive segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global marine VFD market report looks at factors such as the increasing demand for energy efficiency, growing shipbuilding industry, and demand for superior performance in marine operations. However, cost and complexity in troubleshooting, impact on connected sensitive electronic devices, and alternative methods of shipping and traveling may hamper the growth of the marine VFD industry over the forecast period.
Global Marine VFD Market: Overview
Demand for superior performance in marine operations
Marine VFD not only maintains full load capacity for marine devices and components but also allows engine operation across a wide range of speeds. This enables the efficient, precise, and reliable control of various marine engine components. It also ensures the minimization of operating time by allowing high-speed movement and performance. Such benefits of using marine VFDs for superior performance of marine and ship operations will lead to the expansion of the global marine VFD market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Advent of remote monitoring in VFD
Remote monitoring of marine VFDs plays a crucial role in identifying deteriorating conditions within the VFD, which can potentially cause a shutdown and result in losses for end-users. It also allows end-users to remotely troubleshoot any minor failure in marine VFDs, which enables them to reduce unplanned downtime and increase efficiency. The development of remote monitoring in VFD is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- AC drive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- DC drive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Digitalization of shipbuilding industry
- Increasing hybrid and electric propulsion in marine operations
- Advent of remote monitoring in VFD
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
