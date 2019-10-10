Earnings of Latino-Owned Businesses Jumped 46 Percent During Past 12 Months, According to Biz2Credit’s Annual Study

Growth Outpaces Non-Latino Owned Businesses with Economy at Full Strength

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The average revenue of Latino-owned businesses improved 46.5% in 2019, increasing to $479,413 from $327,189 in 2018, according to Biz2Credit’s annual study. Meanwhile, the number of credit applications from Latino-owned businesses increased by 23% over the past 12 months.



The study, which examined the primary financial information submitted by 3,000 Latino-owned businesses on Biz2Credit’s online platform, also revealed that while revenues climbed, the average credit scores Latino-owned businesses dipped to 588 from 594 last year.

“Latino-owned businesses have grown 31.6% since 2012, and our research finds that revenues of Latino-owned companies jumped 23% from 2017-18,” said Rohit Arora, CEO of Biz2Credit, who oversaw the research. “Cost management is a challenge for young and growing firms, which can factor into the dip in credit scores. Latino businesses are thriving and expanding, and they help contribute to the overall strength of the U.S. economy.”

“The growth of Latino businesses is undeniable and will undoubtedly increase as this important group becomes a larger section of the population. By 2050, Latinos are expected to comprise almost 30% of the population, compared to 18% today,” said Manuel Chinea, COO, Popular Bank.

“We see first-hand the enormous contribution these businesses make to our economy and communities, and Popular Bank works with them as the complexity of running their business increases,” Chinea added.

Key Findings

“While generally, the picture has been rosy for Latino businesses, it is a little concerning that credit scores dropped from the previous year,” Arora said. “This would seem to indicate that business owners may be using their own personal credit cards to fund their business growth if their companies did not qualify for loans. When credit scores are less than 600, it is hard to get traditional bank loans.”

Rafael Diaz owns a thriving restaurant and catering business in Geneva, New York (population: 13,000), called El Morro Restaurant . The eatery features authentic Puerto Rican recipes he learned from his mother as a child, when he was the youngest of 23 siblings. Among the top-selling menu items are pulled pork, arroz con pollo, and beef and chicken empanadas, and fried plantains, and Mexican dishes.

“My customers appreciate that the recipes are authentic and the food is cooked fresh,” said Diaz, who is originally from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and has operated El Morro successfully for five years in an area where Latinos comprise less than 10% of the local population.

With Biz2Credit’s help, Diaz applied for funding and secured cash advances of $8,000 and $7,000, which he used for working capital and for equipment purchases that he used to build out and decorate the restaurant, located on heavily traveled Route 14, which connects to the New York State Throughway in the Finger Lakes winemaking region.

This year, when the sponsor of the town’s local Latino festival (Sept. 13-15) dropped out, he stepped in. He believes his community involvement helps his business and is proud that he has been recognized by the town for his efforts.

Estimates from the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative (SLEI) found that only 3% of Latino-owned businesses grow to $1,000,000 or more in annual revenues, compared to 6% of white-owned businesses. Despite impressive numbers of startups, Latino-owned firms tend to stay smaller longer.

Loan Access

Latino companies are seeking funding for both long-term needs, including commercial real estate and equipment purchases, as well as shorter, cash flow-related issues.

Many Latino businesses apply for SBA microloans (amounts up to $50,000) that are offered by regional and community banks with government guarantees, which encourage lending to companies that otherwise might not qualify for bank loans. For companies that need larger amounts, SBA Community Advantage Loans provide up to $250,000 in funding to companies located in underserved areas.

About the Biz2Credit Latino Small Business Credit Study

Biz2Credit, a leading online marketplace lender, analyzed the financial performance of 2900 Latino-owned businesses and 32000 other companies that submitted funding requests through the company’s online marketplace. All companies included in the survey have less than 250 employees and less than $10 million in annual revenues. The report covered small businesses across the country, from start-ups to established companies. Outliers have been removed from the dataset to avoid skewed results.

About Biz2Credit

Founded in 2007, Biz2Credit has arranged more than $2 billion in small business financing, has several times been named to Crain’s New York’s Fast 50 and was recently ranked among the top 200 fast-growing companies on Deloitte's 2018 Technology Fast 500. Biz2Credit is expanding its industry-leading technology in custom digital platform solutions for leading banks and other financial institutions, investors and service providers in the U.S. Visit www.biz2credit.com or follow Biz2Credit on Twitter: @Biz2Credit, Facebook , and LinkedIn .

