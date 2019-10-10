Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Takes Delivery of M/V Santos Eagle

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) (“Eagle Bulk” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the Supramax / Ultramax segment, today announced that it has taken delivery of the fourth of six Ultramax drybulk vessels, it has recently agreed to acquire.



The ship, which has been renamed the M/V Santos Eagle, is a 2015-built, high specification scrubber-fitted SDARI-64 Ultramax vessel built at Jiangsu New Hantong Ship Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

Proforma for the two remaining acquisition vessels, which have yet to be delivered, the Company’s fleet will total 50 ships, including 20 Ultramax drybulk vessels acquired over the last 36 months.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (“Eagle” or the “Company”) is a US-based fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile mid-size drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax / Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including: strategic, commercial, operational, technical, and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis. For further information, please visit our website: www.eagleships.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and observations with respect to future events and financial performance. Where the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, the Company's forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by those forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including changes in the Company’s financial resources and operational capabilities and as a result of certain other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, there can be no assurance that the syndication of the Facility will be successful or that the Facility will be obtained on the terms described above or ultimately entered into. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

