Daxor to Present at the Inaugural MicroCap Rodeo Investor Conference on October 15, 2019 at 1:30 PM Central Time

/EIN News/ -- New York, N. Y., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR), an investment company with innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations focused on blood volume measurement, announced that Michael Feldschuh, Chief Executive Officer of Daxor, will be a featured presenter at the inaugural MicroCap Rodeo Investor Conference in Austin, Texas at the Hilton Austin on Tuesday, October 15th at 1:30 PM (CT). Mr. Feldschuh will provide an overview of the Company’s business model and growth strategy and will be available for one-on-one meetings.



Interested investors wishing to attend and request meetings can register at https://microcaprodeo.com/signup .

A live webcast of the corporate presentation will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31856 or on the Company's website at https://www.daxor.com . A replay of the presentations will be available for 90 days.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) is an innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology company focused on blood volume measurement. We developed and market the BVA-100 (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. The BVA technology has the potential to improve hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions including heart failure and critical care by better informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly better patient outcomes. Our mission is to partner with clinicians to incorporate BVA technology into standard clinical practice and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information please visit our website at https://www.daxor.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Bret Shapiro

Sr. Managing Partner

CORE IR

516-222 -2560

brets@coreir.com



