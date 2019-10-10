Envision Solar to Present at the Inaugural MicroCap Rodeo Investor Conference on October 15, 2019 at 9:10 AM Central Time

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc., (Nasdaq CM: EVSI, EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, today announced that Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Envision Solar, will be a featured presenter at the inaugural MicroCap Rodeo Investor Conference in Austin, Texas at the Hilton Austin on Tuesday, October 15th at 9:10 AM (CT). Mr. Wheatley will provide an overview of the Company’s business model and growth strategy and will be available for one-on-one meetings.

Interested investors wishing to attend and request meetings can register at microcaprodeo.com, https://microcaprodeo.com/signup.

A live webcast of the corporate presentation will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31828 or on the Company's website at https://envisionsolar.com. A replay of the presentations will be available for 90 days.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com , produces and sells unique, patented, sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security, and outdoor media including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, CA the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

This Envision Solar International, Inc. press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

Source : Envision Solar International, Inc.



