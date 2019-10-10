Asure Software Honored with Two Golds at 2019 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers

Dynamic cloud-based software leader recognized for new time clock system featuring next-gen facial recognition tech as best attendance tracking solution and for environmental workplace occupancy sensors as top talent management solution

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR), the leading provider of dynamic cloud-based solutions that elevate how, when and where work gets done, has won two gold Stevies at the 2019 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers for “Talent Management Solution” and “Attendance Tracking Solution.”

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

“We are honored and humbled to receive such high recognition at the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers for the second consecutive year,” said Pat Goepel, CEO, Asure Software. “Winning two gold Stevie Awards for our newest time and attendance solution featuring facial recognition technology as well as our new environmental workplace occupancy sensors for talent management serves as strong validation to our commitment in bringing organizations, small and large, the best workforce technologies. Together, these solutions enable them to create smarter work environments that prioritize their talent’s health, wellbeing and how they work best.”

More than a time clock, companies using Asure’s new TimeClock series took home the gold as the top Attendance Tracking Solution for its ability to:

Improve productivity — No more forgotten passwords and wasted time calling the help desk. Multispectral fingerprint imaging works for all users in all environments.

— No more forgotten passwords and wasted time calling the help desk. Multispectral fingerprint imaging works for all users in all environments. Eliminate time theft — With next-gen facial recognition and fingerprint multispectral biometrics and high-performance liveness detection, only authorized people can access the systems. No more shared logins.

— With next-gen facial recognition and fingerprint multispectral biometrics and high-performance liveness detection, only authorized people can access the systems. No more shared logins. Increase confidence — Accurate 1:1 matching or 1:N searching on-device or on the USB host provides a quick and reliable authentication result.

Asure’s new Internet of Things (IoT) environmental workplace occupancy sensors was also honored with a gold award as the leading talent management solution. By accurately capturing occupancy, utilization and environmental conditions around the office building, including temperature, light, noise, air pressure and air quality, this multifunction sensor provides real-time insights for businesses to make informed and cost-effective decisions about their workspace that will improve talents physical health, well-being and productivity.

More than 600 nominations from organizations around the world were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories, including Employer of the Year, People-Focused CEO of the Year, and HR Solution Provider of the Year, among others. More than 60 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“We’re gratified by the number of outstanding nominations we received in the competition this year,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. “The dedication the Stevie Awards finalists have to making workplaces great for employees was evident in every nomination.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc., headquartered in Austin, Texas, provides innovative and flexible SaaS-based cloud platforms that help clients worldwide elevate how, when, and where work gets done throughout the employee lifecycle. Asure Software’s offerings include a fully-integrated HCM platform, Time & Attendance, Talent Management, Employee Benefits, Benefits Administration, and Payroll & Tax. Visit us at www.asuresoftware.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

