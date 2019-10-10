Cannabis Strategic Ventures Featured in Broadcast Discussing California’s Cannabis Industry 

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsAudio – Cannabis Strategic Ventures Inc. (OTC: NUGS) announces the availability of an audio press release broadcast titled, “Californian Cannabis Industry Blazes Trail of Growth for US,” produced by NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”).



California continues to be the leading center for the U.S. cannabis industry, with huge growth already taking place and plenty of potential for more.

The early days of the cannabis industry were uncertain ones for investors. Though California had taken the bold step of legalizing the medical cannabis industry, the shape of that industry and the profitability of companies remained uncertain. Questions about how the federal government would respond, given that this state-level legislation was at odds with federal laws shaped by the war on drugs, contributed to that uncertainty. Further changes such as the legalization of cannabis in California for recreational purposes, which happened only three years ago, have meant ongoing uncertainty and adaptation.

In-state progress has positioned companies such as Cannabis Strategic Ventures Inc . (NUGS) for success. The state has a fully regulated market, with licensing arrangements for the production, processing and sale of cannabis. Sophisticated infrastructure is emerging to nurture the industry, both in the government machinery that regulates it and in the businesses that provide materials and services.

About Cannabis Strategic Ventures

Cannabis Strategic Ventures is on a mission to shape the cannabis industry by striving for constant evolution in products, process, and people. The Los Angeles-based company incubates, develops and partners with category leaders within the cannabis and ancillary sectors. As one of the largest publicly traded cannabis cultivators in the United States, the Cannabis Strategic Ventures portfolio includes NUGS FARM, a 6-acre greenhouse operation with full cultivation, manufacturing and distribution licenses; Asher House Wellness a is a line of ingestible Pet CBD products that contains a broad spectrum of beneficial hemp; The Cloud is a dispensary, cultivation, and manufacturing facility located in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.CannabisStrategic.com .



About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

