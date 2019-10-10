NF Energy Saving Corporation Announces Cooperation with Dragon Gate Investment Partners

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK,, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the "Company") announced today that it engaged Dragon Gate Investment Partners (DGIP) to lead an investor relations program.

"The board of the Company and our management team believe it is an appropriate time to embark upon a more proactive strategic investor relations program," said Mr. Tiewei Song, Chief Executive Officer and President of NF Energy Saving Corporation." As we are transferring our business into the health industry, DGIP’s expertise can help investors better understand our company’s business model, growth potential and the new focus on the health industry."

"We are pleased to lead the investor relations program for NF Energy Saving Corporation," said Ms. Lijie Zhu, the Managing Director of Dragon Gate Investment Partners. "With a 10-year track record, Dragon Gate has been committed to helping public companies to comply with disclosure rules and form better communication channels with the investment community. Through press releases and road shows, we will work closely with the management to improve the company’s transparency and information quality.”

About NF Energy Saving Corporation

NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) is a China-based provider of integrated energy conservation solutions utilizing energy-saving equipment, technical services and energy management re-engineering project operations to provide energy saving services to clients. In February 2019, the Board of Directors of the company was reorganized following efforts led by Mr. Yongquan Bi, the company’s new Chairman, with a renewed focus on the health industry.

About Dragon Gate Investment Partners

Headquartered in New York City’s midtown Manhattan, Dragon Gate Investment Partners is a unique investment firm with a special focus on globalizing and localizing sustainable and promising companies in the U.S. and China. The team has well-earned reputation of excellence in providing sensible and cost-effective cross-border business solutions for a wide breadth of clientele, including public companies, financial institutions, and high-net-worth individuals.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are considered "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements may be identified by, among other things, the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, statements regarding the efficacy of investment in research and development are examples of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the effect of political, economic, and market conditions and geopolitical events; legislative and regulatory changes that affect our business; the availability of funds and working capital; the actions and initiatives of current and potential competitors; investor sentiment; and our reputation. We do not undertake any responsibility to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to take into account events or circumstances that occur after the date of this report. Additionally, we do not undertake any responsibility to update you on the occurrence of any unanticipated events, which may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. The factors discussed herein are expressed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available at http://www.sec.gov .

IR Contact:

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC

Tel: +1(646)-801-2803

Email: BIMI@dgipl.com



