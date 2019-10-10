Appriss Retail Named One of the Best Vendors and Best Newcomers at the 2019 UK Fraud Awards

Three Awards on Two Continents Shows Momentum for Appriss Retail Around the Globe

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appriss Retail, the industry leader in retail performance improvement solutions, today announced that the company was “Highly Commended” in both the Vendor of the Year and Best Newcomer categories by Retail Knowledge during its 2019 Fraud Awards. The awards were distributed at the annual gala dinner on October 4 in Leicester, UK. The accolades highlight Appriss Retail’s increasing momentum as it expands its presence among retailers around the globe.

“We are honored to receive this recognition for our efforts helping retailers based in the United Kingdom provide outstanding customer service while curtailing employee and consumer fraud in brick-and-mortar stores and online. These recognitions are particularly meaningful coming so close on the heels of our Australian success,” said Tom Rittman, vice-president of marketing, Appriss Retail.

Appriss Retail’s expansion has flourished from its roots in the US and UK. Its solutions are used in 45 countries and on six continents, including many well-known retailers in the UK and EU. The Appriss Retail Performance Platform of solutions incorporates analytics and artificial intelligence to create real-time automated decisions, post-transaction insights, and recommended user actions. These are delivered to its retailer clients via several well-known product brands including Verify® return authorization and Secure™ exception based reporting.

About Appriss Retail

Appriss Retail, a division of Appriss Inc., provides artificial intelligence-based solutions to help retailers protect margin, unlock sales, and cut shrink. With more than 20 years of retail data science expertise, the company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform generates advanced analytical insights and real-time decisions that drive action throughout the organization, including operations, finance, marketing, and loss prevention. Its performance-improvement solutions yield measurable results with significant return on investment among retail store, ecommerce, and inventory functions. Appriss Retail serves a global base of leading specialty, apparel, department store, hard goods, big box, grocery, pharmacy, and hospitality businesses in more than 150,000 locations (brick and mortar and online) in 45 countries across six continents. For more information about Appriss Retail, visit https://apprissretail.com.

Jennifer Toole Appriss Retail +1 617-779-1828 jtoole@shiftcomm.com



