Colliers International Hires Dynamic Executive to Lead Northwest Region

Kevin P. Morgan Joins Firm as Northwest President

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global commercial real estate services and investment management firm Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) today announced that Kevin P. Morgan has joined the company as President, Northwest Region | USA. In his new role, Morgan will lead Colliers’ operations and business strategy in the region, with a focus on developing, recruiting and retaining top professionals and providing clients with the highest level of service.



An industry veteran, Morgan brings nearly 20 years of international commercial real estate experience. Morgan will operate out of Colliers’ Reno, NV office.

“I am thrilled to be joining Colliers to lead its Northwestern U.S. operations and to apply my experience to the services side of the commercial real estate industry,” said Morgan. “Colliers’ client-centric and enterprising culture is aligned with my own values and I am looking forward to leading its continued growth in this exciting region.”

Morgan joins Colliers from the multinational Crystal Lagoons, where he served as Executive Vice President and CEO and was responsible for leading and managing corporate and business development, its expansion strategy, key accounts and real estate. Prior to this role, Morgan held national and international senior leadership positions with The John Buck Company, an international real estate development, investment and asset management firm, based in Chicago.

Morgan has a Bachelor of Science degree from Miami University (Oxford, Ohio) and a Master’s in Business Administration from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

“Attracting top-tier talent like Kevin is another example of our commitment to providing our clients with excellent service and our people with strong leadership and support while elevating our overall business as we take our company into the future,” said Gil Borok, Chief Operating Officer | U.S. Operations at Colliers. “He makes an excellent addition to our team, and I am very confident that he will ensure Colliers continues to stand out as a commercial real estate services firm of choice in the Northwest.”

