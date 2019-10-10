Global Automotive Differential Gear Market Analysis by Vehicle Type and Geography During the Forecast Period, 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Differential Gear Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Automotive Differential Gear Market: About this market



The automotive differential gear market analysis considers sales from passenger cars and commercial vehicle types. Our report also finds the sales of an automotive differential gear in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the passenger cars segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for luxury vehicles and SUVs across the world will play a significant role in the passenger cars segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive differential gear market report looks at factors such as the increase in sales of SUVs, rising consumer preference for AWD and FWD vehicles, and increasing sales of luxury cars. However, product recalls, global decrease in vehicle sales, and raw material price volatility may hamper the growth of the automotive differential gear industry over the forecast period.



Global Automotive Differential Gear Market: Overview



Rising consumer preference for AWD and FWD vehicles



The incorporation of AWD technology enhances vehicle operability and efficiency and minimizes power loss. The inclusion of FWD technology powers each vehicle wheel and splits power equally between the front and rear axles. This is driving the adoption of AWD and FWD technologies in high-performance vehicles as they help in distributing the engine power to minimize excessive wear and tear and enhance the stability of the tires. The increased sales and launch of AWD and FWD vehicles will also boost the manufacturing and adoption of automotive differential gear and lead to the expansion of the global automotive differential gear market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.



Use of 3D printing in gear manufacturing



Vehicle and associated component manufacturers are adopting additive manufacturing technologies such as 3D printing to develop cost-effective, efficient, and lightweight products. The manufacturing of components using 3D printing minimizes waste production and produce intricate designs. This technology is gaining prominence among gear manufacturers as it enables them to develop differential gears with advanced design and material compositions. The advancements in automotive manufacturing technologies will boost the production of automotive differential gear components have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Also, the automotive differential gear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



