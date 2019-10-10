There were 782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,554 in the last 365 days.

Global Automotive Differential Gear Market Analysis by Vehicle Type and Geography During the Forecast Period, 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Differential Gear Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Automotive Differential Gear Market: About this market

The automotive differential gear market analysis considers sales from passenger cars and commercial vehicle types. Our report also finds the sales of an automotive differential gear in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the passenger cars segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for luxury vehicles and SUVs across the world will play a significant role in the passenger cars segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive differential gear market report looks at factors such as the increase in sales of SUVs, rising consumer preference for AWD and FWD vehicles, and increasing sales of luxury cars. However, product recalls, global decrease in vehicle sales, and raw material price volatility may hamper the growth of the automotive differential gear industry over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Differential Gear Market: Overview

Rising consumer preference for AWD and FWD vehicles

The incorporation of AWD technology enhances vehicle operability and efficiency and minimizes power loss. The inclusion of FWD technology powers each vehicle wheel and splits power equally between the front and rear axles. This is driving the adoption of AWD and FWD technologies in high-performance vehicles as they help in distributing the engine power to minimize excessive wear and tear and enhance the stability of the tires. The increased sales and launch of AWD and FWD vehicles will also boost the manufacturing and adoption of automotive differential gear and lead to the expansion of the global automotive differential gear market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Use of 3D printing in gear manufacturing

Vehicle and associated component manufacturers are adopting additive manufacturing technologies such as 3D printing to develop cost-effective, efficient, and lightweight products. The manufacturing of components using 3D printing minimizes waste production and produce intricate designs. This technology is gaining prominence among gear manufacturers as it enables them to develop differential gears with advanced design and material compositions. The advancements in automotive manufacturing technologies will boost the production of automotive differential gear components have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Also, the automotive differential gear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface
  • Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Small and medium-sized enterprises - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

  • Integration of AI with RegTech
  • Advent of blockchain technology
  • Increasing investments in the market

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Accuity Inc.
  • ACTICO GmbH
  • Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.
  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
  • IBM Corp.
  • NICE Ltd.
  • RIMES Technologies Corp.
  • SAS Institute Inc.
  • Thomson Reuters Corp.
  • Trulioo Information Services Inc.

Companies Mentioned

  • American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.
  • AmTech International
  • Bharat Gears Ltd.
  • Dana Ltd.
  • Eaton Corp. Plc
  • JTEKT Corp.
  • Linamar Corp.
  • Melrose Industries Plc
  • Meritor Inc.
  • Showa Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lbiz4i

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.