2019 Italian Molecular Diagnostic Analyzers and Reagent Forecasts for 100 Tests: Supplier Shares, Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts, Emerging Technologies, Instrumentation Review

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Molecular Diagnostic Analyzers and Reagent Forecasts for 100 Tests: Infectious and Genetic Diseases, Cancer, Forensic and Paternity Testing-Supplier Shares, Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts, Emerging Technologies, Instrumentation Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This new 1,117-page report from the author contains 55 tables, and presents comprehensive analysis of the Italian molecular diagnostics market, including:

Major issues pertaining to the Italian molecular diagnostics laboratory practice, as well as key economic, regulatory, demographic, social and technological trends with significant market impact during the next five years.

An extensive review of DNA probe and biochip technologies, test formats, detection methodologies, trends in testing automation and amplification methods.

Ten-year test volume and reagent sales forecasts.

Review of testing methodologies an instrumentation technologies.

Feature comparison of automated and semiautomated analyzers.

Sales and market shares of leading suppliers.

Over 60 specific opportunities for molecular diagnostic instruments, test systems, IT and auxiliary products.

Profiles of major suppliers, and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, technological know-how, new products in R&D, collaborative arrangements and business strategies.

Alternative market penetration strategies.

Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Business planning issues and concerns.

Companies Mentioned



Abbott

Affymetrix

Agilent Technologies

Applied Gene Technologies

Arca Biopharma

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

Biokit

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Biotest

Cepheid

Decode Genetics

Diadexus

Eiken Chemical

Elitech Group

Enzo Biochem

Exact Sciences

Fujirebio

Grifols

Hologic

Illumina

LabCorp

Leica Biosystems

Li-Cor Biosciences

Myriad Genetics

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

PerkinElmer

Proteome Sciences

Qiagen

Roche

Scienion

Sequenom

Shimadzu

Siemens Healthineers

Sierra Molecular

Takara Bio

Tecan Group

Thermo Fisher

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tufbvy

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.