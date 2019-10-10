There were 781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,554 in the last 365 days.

2019 Italian Molecular Diagnostic Analyzers and Reagent Forecasts for 100 Tests: Supplier Shares, Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts, Emerging Technologies, Instrumentation Review

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Molecular Diagnostic Analyzers and Reagent Forecasts for 100 Tests: Infectious and Genetic Diseases, Cancer, Forensic and Paternity Testing-Supplier Shares, Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts, Emerging Technologies, Instrumentation Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new 1,117-page report from the author contains 55 tables, and presents comprehensive analysis of the Italian molecular diagnostics market, including:

  • Major issues pertaining to the Italian molecular diagnostics laboratory practice, as well as key economic, regulatory, demographic, social and technological trends with significant market impact during the next five years.
  • An extensive review of DNA probe and biochip technologies, test formats, detection methodologies, trends in testing automation and amplification methods.
  • Ten-year test volume and reagent sales forecasts.
  • Review of testing methodologies an instrumentation technologies.
  • Feature comparison of automated and semiautomated analyzers.
  • Sales and market shares of leading suppliers.
  • Over 60 specific opportunities for molecular diagnostic instruments, test systems, IT and auxiliary products.
  • Profiles of major suppliers, and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, technological know-how, new products in R&D, collaborative arrangements and business strategies.
  • Alternative market penetration strategies.
  • Potential market entry barriers and risks.
  • Business planning issues and concerns.

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott
  • Affymetrix
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Applied Gene Technologies
  • Arca Biopharma
  • Beckman Coulter/Danaher
  • Becton Dickinson
  • Biokit
  • bioMerieux
  • Bio-Rad
  • Biotest
  • Cepheid
  • Decode Genetics
  • Diadexus
  • Eiken Chemical
  • Elitech Group
  • Enzo Biochem
  • Exact Sciences
  • Fujirebio
  • Grifols
  • Hologic
  • Illumina
  • LabCorp
  • Leica Biosystems
  • Li-Cor Biosciences
  • Myriad Genetics
  • Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
  • PerkinElmer
  • Proteome Sciences
  • Qiagen
  • Roche
  • Scienion
  • Sequenom
  • Shimadzu
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Sierra Molecular
  • Takara Bio
  • Tecan Group
  • Thermo Fisher

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tufbvy

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

