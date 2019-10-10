2019 Asia-Pacific Molecular Diagnostic Analyzers and Reagent Forecasts for 100 Tests: A 17-Country Analysis Such as Australia, Japan, Singapore & Vietnam
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Molecular Diagnostic Analyzers and Reagent Forecasts for 100 Tests: A 17-Country Analysis-Infectious and Genetic Diseases, Cancer, Forensic and Paternity Testing-Supplier Shares, Emerging Technologies, Instrumentation Review, Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new 17-country report from the author is available by country, market segment, section, or individual test.
The report is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate major business opportunities emerging in the molecular diagnostics market during the next five years.
Highlights
- Supplier sales and market shares in major countries
- Five-year test volume and sales forecasts
- Strategic profiles of market players and start-up firms developing innovative technologies and products
- Emerging technologies
- Review of molecular diagnostic analyzers
- Specific product and business opportunities for instrument and consumable suppliers
Rationale
The molecular diagnostics market is unquestionably the most rapidly growing segment of the in vitro diagnostics industry. The next five years will witness significant developments in reagent systems and automation, as well as introduction of a wide range of new products that will require innovative marketing approaches. The rate of market penetration into routine clinical laboratories, however, will depend on the introduction of cost-effective and automated systems with amplification methods.
In order to successfully capitalize on the opportunities presented by the molecular diagnostics market, many companies are already exploiting new molecular technologies as corporate strategic assets, managed in support of business and marketing strategies. Integrating new technology planning with business and corporate strategies will be one of the most challenging tasks for diagnostic companies during the next five years.
Country Analyses
Australia, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam
Market Segmentation Analysis
- Sales and market shares of key suppliers of molecular diagnostic reagent kits and components in major markets.
- Market segmentation analysis, including review of the market dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth and suppliers in major countries.
Product/Technology Review
- Comparison of leading molecular diagnostic analyzers marketed by Abbott, Beckman Coulter, BD, Bio-Rad, Gen-Probe, Roche, Tecan and other suppliers.
- Extensive review of molecular diagnostic technologies, test formats, detection methodologies, trends in testing automation and over 30 target/signal amplification methods.
- Universities and research centers developing new molecular diagnostic technologies and products.
Competitive Assessments
- Extensive strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative arrangements and new technologies/products in R&D.
- Companies developing and marketing molecular diagnostics products, by test and application.
Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations
- Specific new product development opportunities with potentially significant market appeal during the next five years.
- Design criteria for new products.
- Alternative market penetration strategies.
- Potential market entry barriers and risks.
- Business planning issues and concerns.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott
- Affymetrix
- Agilent Technologies
- Applied Gene Technologies
- Arca Biopharma
- Beckman Coulter/Danaher
- Becton Dickinson
- Biokit
- bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad
- Biotest
- Cepheid
- Decode Genetics
- Diadexus
- Eiken Chemical
- Elitech Group
- Enzo Biochem
- Exact Sciences
- Fujirebio
- Grifols
- Hologic
- Illumina
- LabCorp
- Leica Biosystems
- Li-Cor Biosciences
- Myriad Genetics
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
- PerkinElmer
- Proteome Sciences
- Qiagen
- Roche
- Scienion
- Sequenom
- Shimadzu
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sierra Molecular
- Takara Bio
- Tecan Group
- Thermo Fisher
