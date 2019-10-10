Image Protect Highlights New Research on “Tipping Point” Acceleration of Online Ad Spending Growth

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC: IMTL) (imageprotect.com) (“Image Protect”, “IMTL”, or the “Company”), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, is pleased to highlight new data from marketing research leader WARC projecting global online advertising will match or surpass all other advertising spend in 2020. The firm expects global digital ad spend to top $298 billion in 2019.



The WARC research report (which can be found here ) also highlighted North America as “ahead of the pack” in its shift to digital ad spend. The region has already seen online ads account for the majority (56.3%) of total advertising budgets. This includes a forecast 15.2% rise in spend in the US in 2019.

Image Protect CEO, Matthew Goldman, commented, “There are several trends that truly define the world right now, and the migration of ad spend into the digital marketplace is one of the most central and most dependable. We are predicating our core strategy on this fact. This is one of the reasons we are so excited to see the enormous traction now coming together for our Fotofy Platform, an emerging in-image digital ad network.”

The Company recently reported that October 2019 is on pace to show nearly 4,000% growth in submitted images onto the Fotofy Platform.

As those images are shared across the internet, they will form a distributed digital billboard for advertisers. The Company also recently announced that it has completed all technology development work on its proprietary programmatic ad exchange, which will go live on November 1, beginning the countdown to initial revenue growth from the model.

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.



