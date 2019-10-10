Enphase Energy Makes Business Expansion Easier for Venture Solar

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that Venture Solar, an award-winning residential solar installation company based in New York, NY, is leveraging the simplicity of Enphase home energy management products to expand its service territory into Connecticut and Massachusetts.



Venture Solar has optimized the technical and equipment aspects of its residential solar installation business by leveraging the plug-and-play simplicity of the Enphase IQ™ home energy platform. Enphase IQ microinverters, a key component of the platform, dramatically simplify solar installations as a complete AC system that ensures that neither installers nor homeowners are exposed to high-voltage DC, providing a safe solar solution for homeowners. Venture Solar uses Enphase IQ microinverters as well as the full suite of Enphase IQ accessory products: the lighter two-wire Enphase Q Cable™ wire system, the Enphase IQ Combiner 3™ device with pre-installed Enphase IQ Envoy™ communications gateway, all of which help make solar installation simple and fast.

“We started with Enphase products because they are very easy to install, and their reliability means that our installation teams don’t have to make as many support trips to the many steep-roof buildings in this part of the country,” said Alex Yackery, co-founder of Venture Solar. “These same benefits are now also helping us scale our business beyond the tristate area. With Enphase, we have fewer components to inventory, new technician training is easier, installations are more efficient, and we can remotely monitor system performance for our fleet of connected systems.”

“It is always inspiring to see the ways in which dedicated solar installation leaders like Alex and his team at Venture Solar use Enphase products to help accelerate the growth of their companies,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. "We firmly believe in delivering an outstanding customer experience through high-quality products and great service to both homeowners and the many companies that work tirelessly to install Enphase home energy management products.”

For more information about going solar in New York City, Long Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, please visit Venture Solar online at https://venturesolar.com .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology, and we produce a fully-integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 21 million microinverters, and over 940,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

