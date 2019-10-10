TRHC’s SinfoníaRx® to Provide Enhanced Clinical Opportunities to Community Pharmacies through Innovative Partnership with Drake University

/EIN News/ -- MOORESTOWN, N.J., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare® (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, will deepen its clinical intelligence footprint through subsidiary company SinfoníaRx’s strategic partnership with Drake University’s College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences. The College, located in Des Moines, Iowa, is a nationally ranked academic program known for leadership and innovation. The partnership will provide community pharmacies additional revenue opportunities through enhanced clinical and telehealth services.



“Our network of Clinical Intelligence Call Centers deliver telehealth services that offer unprecedented patient engagement and clinical empowerment,” said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. “Certified providers at Drake University Clinical Intelligence Call Center will further expand our ability to provide community pharmacists with clinical escalation services and patient engagement opportunities.”

TRHC’s Clinical Intelligence Call Center at Drake University follows the company’s recent announcement of a new Comprehensive Medication Review (CMR) offering for community pharmacists. Further, across the country, community pharmacies are transforming practices to offer enhanced, patient-centric clinical services. Such is evident in Iowa’s “Flip the Pharmacy” initiative, a Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Networks (CPESN) collaboration, awarded by The Community Pharmacy Foundation (CPF), designed to promote the adoption of patient-focused processes and business models.

“This partnership recognizes Drake’s focus on innovation and entrepreneurial leadership as well as the quality of the pharmacy education we provide,” said Renae Chesnut, dean of the college of pharmacy and health sciences. “We are committed to providing our students with opportunities to be involved in ground-breaking patient care initiatives that utilize technology solutions like those offered by TRHC.”

This partnership with Drake University marks both the establishment of TRHC’s eighth nationwide Clinical Intelligence Call Center and also represents TRHC’s direct alignment with transformative pharmacy practices. TRHC’s comprehensive outreach approach enables pharmacists and patients to collaborate on ensuring medication safety.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare®

TRHC (NASDAQ:TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and organizational performance solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. TRHC provides solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

TRHC’s SinfoníaRx® is a leading provider of Medication Therapy Management (MTM) services. Through a comprehensive suite of innovative healthcare solutions, SinfoníaRx provides direct support to health plans, health systems, provider organizations, and pharmacies. SinfoníaRx’s staff of nationally renowned clinical pharmacists and interprofessional team work directly with caregivers, patients, and providers to ensure the most effective and safest medication therapy possible. For more information, visit sinfoniarx.com.

TRHC’s PrescribeWellness® is a leading cloud-based patient relationship management solutions company that facilitates collaboration between more than 10,000 pharmacies, payers, providers, pharmaceutical companies and their patients for better health. Visit tabularasahealthcare.com/our-solutions/technology-products/

About Drake University’s College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences

The College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences provides an intellectually stimulating learning environment with collaborative learning among students, faculty, and staff. Graduates are liberally educated professionals who are dedicated to serving their clients, patients, profession, and community. The College emphasizes excellence and leadership in education, service, and scholarship.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that we believe to be reasonable as of today’s date, including statements regarding Medication Risk Mitigation technology. Such statements are identified by use of the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry; managing our growth effectively; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 1, 2019, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the TRHC website http://ir.trhc.com or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. TRHC assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today’s date.

Media Contact

Dianne Semingson

dsemingson@trhc.com

T: (215) 870-0829 Investors

Bob East or Asher Dewhurst

Westwicke Partners

tabularasa@westwicke.com

T: ( 443) 213-0500







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.