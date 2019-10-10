Daré Bioscience Announces a Poster Presentation on a Pharmacokinetic Study of DARE-FRT1, in Development for Sustained-Release Progesterone Therapy for Pregnancy Maintenance, at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine 2019 Scientific Congress &…

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced a poster presentation at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) 2019 Scientific Congress & Expo, which will take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 12-16, 2019.



Daré’s Chief Scientific Officer, David Friend, PhD, will present findings from a pharmacokinetic animal study of DARE-FRT1, which is being developed for the prevention of preterm birth and as a new option for luteal phase support following in-vitro fertilization (IVF). DARE-FRT1 is part of Daré’s novel intravaginal ring (IVR) technology platform and is designed to allow for convenient non-invasive, non-oral administration of bio-identical progesterone during a 14-day period.

“The research being highlighted at this year's ASRM meeting reinforces our commitment to develop new treatment options for women at risk for preterm birth and to better support providers and women utilizing progesterone to improve outcomes following an IVF procedure,” said Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and CEO of Daré Bioscience.

Impaired fecundity (physical difficulties getting pregnant or carrying a pregnancy to live birth) affects an estimated 6.7 million women aged 15-44 in the U.S., or approximately 11% of women of reproductive age, and 25% of infertile couples have more than one factor leading to infertility.1,2 According to Grand View Research, the global IVF market size was valued at $16.68 billion in 2018 and is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 10.2% during the next seven years. Increases in the cases of infertility and development of advanced technologies were cited as growth drivers.3

“DARE-FRT1 has the potential to continuously deliver bio-identical progesterone in a convenient way during a period of 14 days,” said Dr. Friend. “With approximately 10% of all pregnancies in the U.S. resulting in preterm births,4 and the increasing demand for pregnancy support following IVF procedures, DARE-FRT1 could become an important new option for women and healthcare providers seeking better ways to address these significant unmet needs in women’s health.”

Poster Presentation Information

Poster Number: P-173

Presentation Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Abstract Title: 1761: A Novel Progesterone Releasing Intravaginal Ring for Luteal Phase Support: Pharmacokinetics and Safety in a Sheep Model

Session Topic: IVF Outcome Predictors - Luteal Support

