Lice Clinics of America Partners with Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids

New partnership provides families the best value for hair cutting and lice treatment solutions

/EIN News/ -- Salt Lake City, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lice Clinics of America® (LCA), the world’s largest network of urgent care clinics for head lice treatment and prevention, and Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids® (CCHK), the largest nation-wide chain of hair salons geared towards children, announced a product distribution and co-marketing partnership to provide families across the country access to unparalleled expertise, convenience, and value for all their children’s hair maintenance and hair health needs.

With over 100 locations for CCHK and over 200 for LCA, the partnership covers the majority of major metro areas across the United States, bringing together the two leading companies in their respective areas of expertise. LCA is providing their latest head lice prevention, detection, and treatment education materials to CCHK stylists and making their superior lice prevention product line available through CCHK salons. LCA is also offering unprecedented savings to families visiting CCHK participating salons who need lice treatment solutions.

CCHK is offering special value pricing on all hair cutting services and hair products for families visiting participating LCA clinics.

“Lice Clinics of America and Cookie Cutters are the leaders in our respective industries,” said Scott Wilson, President of Lice Clinics of America. “We both provide superior customer experience giving families the best value for their hair maintenance needs. This is a perfect partnership.”

Neil Courtney, CEO of Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids said, “Cookie Cutters provides thousands of families every day with amazing haircuts in a caring environment. Partnering with LCA ensures we can provide parents and children with the best and most effective care available.”

About Lice Clinics of America

With over 300 clinics worldwide in 35 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head lice treatment centers in the world. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences™, Inc., which is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Lice Clinics of America is currently ranked on both Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious Franchise 500 list as well as Top 100 Franchises Under 100K.

About Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids



Founded in 1994 and franchising since 1995, Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids is one of the first and most unique children’s haircutting franchises in the country. Their custom store design includes an in-store playground and video screens, making a Cookie Cutters haircut a truly interactive experience. With fantasy chairs that are only available to Cookie Cutters franchisees, the system is designed to keep children coming back to the salon again and again. There are nearly 58 salons open and operating in 20 states. Currently, the brand is ranked on Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious Franchise 500 list and No. 1353 on the 2017 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing, privately-held companies. For more information, visit http://www.haircutsarefun.com/.

