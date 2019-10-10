Interblock's Universal Cabinet Recognized as Casino Journal's Top 20 Most Innovative Gaming Technology Products for 2019

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury gaming manufacturer and electronic table game (ETG) industry leader, Interblock® announced its latest breakthrough form factor, The Universal Cabinet, is among Casino Journal’s Top 20 Most Innovative Gaming Technology Products for 2019.

Interblock’s new Universal Cabinet has been recognized due to the revolutionary advancements this product offers within the Electronic Table Games Segment. The ETG category has finally been accepted as the third category within a casino floor. Traditionally, we have seen Slots and Tables dominate the floors of casinos across North America; now we can honestly say that ETGs are one of the fastest growth areas impacting the industry.

”Interblock is honored to receive this recognition for one of our most exciting new products,” said Interblock’s CEO, John Connelly. “In our quest to reach a new type of player, The Universal Cabinet raises the bar. These awards only serve to reinforce our commitment to innovation when it pertains to Electronic Table Games.”

The ability of the Universal Cabinet to accelerate this momentum within ETGs even further is predicated on its ability to drive both Handle and Hold unlike any traditional table game or ETG ever created! The patented technology behind the Universal Cabinet allows players to play table games at the same rate you would find on a slot machine, thus driving handle previously unachievable. This combined with a higher average bet found on ETGs vs what you would see within the slot segment, creates an ability to drive a new level of profit for the casinos.

Attachment

Jamie Garrett Interblock Gaming 7023704303 jamie.garrett@interblockgaming.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.