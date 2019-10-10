Immutep Receives A$2.5 Million R&D Tax Incentive from French Government

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep“ or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, is pleased to announce that it has received a €1,568,399 (~ A$2,546,929) research and development (R&D) tax incentive payment in cash from the French Government under its Crédit d’Impôt Recherche scheme (CIR).



The “Crédit d’Impôt Recherche” (CIR), meaning “Research Tax Credit”, is a French government tax incentive by which French companies conducting research and development activities in Europe can be reimbursed 30% of their eligible expenditure.



Immutep qualifies to receive CIR tax incentive through its subsidiary Immutep S.A.S. due to the research and development conducted in its laboratory at Châtenay-Malabry in southwestern Paris.



The funds will be used to support the ongoing and planned global clinical development of eftilagimod alpha and the preclinical development of IMP761.

