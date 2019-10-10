Predictive Laboratories Announces Commercialization And Full Market Availability Of ARTguide™ At American Society Of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Scientific Congress And Expo

Company also presenting two oral and one poster scientific presentations at ASRM

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Laboratories , a wholly owned molecular and genetic diagnostics company of Predictive Technology Group (OTC Pink: PRED) focused on hard-to-detect diseases, women’s health and infertility, announces the commercialization and full market availability of ARTguide , the first integrated, DNA-based test that evaluates the risk for endometriosis and other genetic causes of infertility in women. After a successful beta launch, Predictive Laboratories completed a laboratory expansion that will allow ARTguide to now be available in fertility clinics across the United States.



“Endometriosis can be a debilitating disease for many women as it can cause severe pelvic pain, inflammation, adhesions to the fallopian tubes and uterus, and often, infertility,” said Kenneth Ward, M.D., Laboratory Director of Predictive Laboratories. “Nearly 50% of women who struggle with infertility have endometriosis, but because surgery is required for a definitive diagnosis, oftentimes it remains undiagnosed. ARTguide can predict a patient’s risk of endometriosis early on so that women have a better understanding of their barriers to conception, and therefore their physician can create a more personalized infertility treatment plan.”

ARTguide provides a greater understanding of over a dozen genetic conditions affecting a woman’s fertility by identifying previously invisible barriers to conception and improving success rates in assisted reproductive technologies (ART), such as in vitro fertilization (IVF). ARTguide tests for hundreds of genetic markers of endometriosis and 80 other additional mutations causing conditions such as ovarian failure, that may impact fertility. Through the identification of genetic infertility risk factors, ARTguide helps women optimally navigate their path towards conception and a healthy birth. ARTguide is appropriate for all women considering use of ART to overcome difficulty conceiving or carrying a pregnancy.

ARTguide’s full market availability will be announced during the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) 2019 Scientific Congress and Expo , Oct. 12 - 16 in Philadelphia. In addition to sharing this news, Dr. Ward, a board-certified physician in obstetrics and gynecology, perinatology, clinical genetics and molecular genetics, will present two scientific papers at ASRM. The schedule of his speaking engagements are as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 6:30 a.m. ET — Poster presentation: Endometriosis risk allele in WNT4 may interact with rare mutations in HDAC2 gene



Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 11:15 a.m. ET — Oral abstract: Somatic cancer driver mutations in endometriosis lesions contribute to secondary cancer risk

Dr. Ward’s colleague, Hans Albertsen, Ph.D., will present additional endometriosis data on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 11:30 a.m. ET — Oral abstract: Cytoskeletal and extracellular matrix genes are key contributors in the pathogenesis of endometriosis.

About Predictive Laboratories

Predictive Laboratories’ discoveries in molecular and genetic diagnostics focus on unmet needs in women’s health, infertility and other diseases. Predictive Laboratories offers earlier detection of disease through genetic assessment to guide personalized precision medicine. Leveraging its vast genetic database, Predictive Laboratories enables the discovery of genes and gene mutations that identify hard-to-diagnose and detect diseases and their prognosis.

The Company’s proprietary tests include ARTguideTM and FertilityDXTM. ARTguide is a blood test that assesses a woman’s endometriosis risk and other genetic causes of infertility in order to optimally navigate the path towards conception. FertilityDX is a comprehensive test and service, using the parental genetic assessment as the map to guide the journey to successful pregnancy and a healthy newborn. Predictive Laboratories’ tests are processed at the Company’s state-of-the-art CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified laboratory, equipping physicians with the robust diagnostic tools to provide personalized treatment for their patients. For more information, visit www.predictivelabs.com .

About Predictive Technology Group, Inc.

Predictive Technology Group aims to revolutionize and personalize precision patient care. The Company’s entities harness predictive gene-based analytics to develop genetic and molecular diagnostic tests, as well as companion therapeutics, in order to support a patient from diagnosis through treatment. The companies’ tests and products empower clinicians to provide their patients with the highest level of care. Predictive’s subsidiaries include Predictive Laboratories, Predictive Biotech and Predictive Therapeutics. For more information, visit www.predtechgroup.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

To the extent any statements made in this release contain information that is not historical, these statements are essentially forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the difficulty of predicting FDA approvals, acceptance and demand for human cell and tissue products and other pharmaceutical products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development and launch, reliance on key strategic alliances, availability of raw materials, availability of additional intellectual property rights, availability of future financing sources, the regulatory environment, and other risks the Company may identify from time to time in the future.

Media Contact:

Holly Dugan

predictive@antennagroup.com

201-465-8019

Investor Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain

jcain@lhai.com

Kevin McCabe

kmccabe@lhai.com

310-691-7100



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.