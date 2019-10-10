II-VI Incorporated Unveils the World’s First 200 mm Semi-Insulating SiC Substrates for RF Power Amplifiers in 5G Antennas

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq:IIVI), a leader in compound semiconductors, today announced that it has introduced the world’s first prototype 200 mm diameter semi-insulating silicon carbide (SiC) substrates for RF power amplifiers in 5G wireless base-station antennas and other high-performance RF applications.



The deployment of 5G wireless is expected to accelerate globally, driving the demand for RF power amplifiers that can operate efficiently in new high-frequency bands and be manufactured on a technology platform that can scale to meet the demand. Gallium nitride-on-silicon carbide (GaN-on-SiC) RF power amplifiers have superior performance, compared with devices based on silicon, over a wide spectrum of 5G operating frequencies in the gigahertz range, including in the millimeter-wave bands. II-VI’s prototype 200 mm semi-insulating SiC substrates are enabling GaN-on-SiC RF power amplifiers, currently produced on 100 mm and 150 mm substrates, to reach the next level in manufacturing scale.

“II-VI is introducing the world’s first 200 mm semi-insulating SiC substrates after introducing in 2015 the world’s first 200 mm conductive SiC substrates for power electronics, two milestones on our roadmap to 300 mm,” said Dr. Gary Ruland, Vice President, Wide Bandgap Semiconductors Business Unit. “In areas of high bandwidth demand, 5G antennas with beamforming technology are expected to be densely deployed, increasing the demand for GaN-on-SiC power amplifiers by approximately an order of magnitude or more.”

II-VI is once again advancing the state of the art in SiC substrates, with a strong technology portfolio of 30 active patents using highly differentiated and proprietary manufacturing platforms and technologies including crystal growth, substrate fabrication, and polishing. The evolution of semi-insulating SiC substrates to 200 mm will enable the RF power amplifier market to continue to scale, increasingly replace functions performed by devices based on silicon, and enable new applications.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .

CONTACT: Mark Lourie Vice President, Corporate Communications corporate.communications@ii-vi.com www.ii-vi.com/contact-u s



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.