Veritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Dates of Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VBTX) (“Veritex” or "the Company”), the parent holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2019 results after the close of the market on Monday, October 21, 2019. The earnings release will be available on the Company's website, https://veritexholdingsinc.gcs-web.com. The Company will also host an investor conference call to review the results on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time.



Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9ewhfxdv and will receive a unique PIN, which can be used when dialing in for the call. This will allow attendees to access the call immediately. Alternatively, participants may call toll-free at (877) 703-9880.

The call and corresponding presentation slides will be webcast live on the home page of the Company's website, https://veritexholdingsinc.gcs-web.com. An audio replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call at (855) 859-2056, Conference #3966936. This replay, as well as the webcast, will be available until October 29, 2019.

About Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.

Media Contact:

LaVonda Renfro

972-349-6200

lrenfro@veritexbank.com

Investor Relations:

Susan Caudle

972-349-6132

scaudle@veritexbank.com



