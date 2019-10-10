Cognition Therapeutics to Present Findings from the Elayta™ Clinical Development Program at Society for Neuroscience Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage neuroscience company focused on the protection and restoration of synaptic function in Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that the Company would be presenting three posters on Elayta™ (CT1812), Cognition’s lead experimental medicine, during the 2019 Society for Neuroscience annual conference. These presentations will provide evidence of the regulatory role of the sigma-2 receptor complex, reinforcing the Company’s understanding of Elayta’s mechanism of action and supporting preclinical and clinical findings to date.

These posters will be part of Session 200 – “Small-Molecule Neurotransmitter Transport and Signaling” on October 20th from 1:00-5:00 p.m. Following the conclusion of the meeting, they will be made available on the Publications webpage at www.cogrx.com.

S.M. Catalano et al. CT1812 Demonstrates Evidence of Synapse Preservation in Alzheimer’s Disease Patients and Aβ Oligomer Displacement in Preclinical Models. Presentation 15 / B19

K.T. Sadlek et al. Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutic Target Sigma-2 Receptor Directly Interacts with PGRMC1 in Primary Cultured Neurons. Presentation 16 / B20

N.J. Izzo et al. Metabolomic Evidence of Disease Modification of in Mild to Moderate AD Patients by Sigma-2 Antagonist CT1812. Presentation 21 / B25

Neuroscience 2019, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience, will be held from October 19 – 23 in Chicago.

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing small-molecule therapeutics that address the toxic oligomeric proteins that cause synapse degeneration and trigger neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Cognition’s lead candidate, Elayta™, is a novel first-in-class, orally available small molecule that has shown the potential in initial clinical studies to normalize protein trafficking and lipid metabolism pathways that are disrupted in Alzheimer’s disease and to allow the protection and restoration of synapses. Elayta is currently being tested for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease in three Phase 2 clinical studies: SPARC (Synaptic Protection for Alzheimer’s Restoration of Cognition); SNAP (AβO Displacement from Synapses on Neurons in Alzheimer’s Patients); and SHINE (Synaptic Health and Improvement of Neurological Function with Elayta). These studies are supported by grants (award numbers RF1AG057780, RF1AG057553 and R01AG058660) from the National Institute on Aging of the NIH and organizations such as the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF). Elayta has been granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. FDA.

Elayta and Cognition’s other pipeline candidates were identified using the company’s disease-relevant screening and novel chemistry platforms. Additional information about Cognition and its product candidates may be found online at www.cogrx.com .

