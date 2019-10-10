Applied Molecular Transport Appoints Veteran Biopharmaceutical Executive, Liz Bhatt, to Role as Chief Business and Strategy Officer

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Molecular Transport (AMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Liz Bhatt to the newly created position of Chief Business and Strategy Officer. Ms. Bhatt, an executive with a proven track record in business and corporate development, corporate and commercial strategy and operations, joins AMT with over 25 years of experience in strategic and operational roles within the biopharmaceutical industry.



“We are thrilled to attract such a talented executive as Liz,” said Tahir Mahmood, Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder of AMT. “Her successful track record in corporate development, commercial planning and operations will serve us well as we embark on growth and expansion of our pipeline of oral immunomodulatory biopharmaceuticals. We believe our differentiated platform to selectively treat disease at its origin offers broad potential across many therapeutic areas. With the advancement of AMT’s lead clinical program and pipeline, we are expanding our executive team with the experienced and expert talent to oversee the company’s growth, and look forward to Liz’s contributions to our strategy, execution and expansion.”

Ms. Bhatt was previously chief operating and chief business officer at Achaogen where she led all corporate development and alliance management activities as well as technical operations and manufacturing. In addition, she was a member of the executive team and involved in the company’s key operational activities. Before Achaogen, she spent an 11-year tenure at Gilead Sciences where she held senior positions in corporate development, most recently as vice president, and was responsible for several key corporate transactions across therapeutic areas, including inflammation, liver disease and oncology. Liz also served in senior positions in global commercial strategy for Gilead’s respiratory and antiviral franchises. Earlier in her career, she also held corporate development and strategic planning positions at Maxygen and Eli Lilly. Ms. Bhatt holds an M.B.A from Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University, a M.S. in biomedical sciences from University of California, San Diego and a B.A. in chemistry, cum laude, from Pomona College, Claremont.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport (AMT) is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is applying its proprietary bioengineering technology platforms to create transformative oral biological therapies for patients with severe inflammatory, autoimmune and metabolic diseases. The company’s innovative approaches harness natural biologic transport mechanisms within gastrointestinal tissue to gain privileged access to the points of immune dysregulation and sites of disease. AMT-101, the company’s lead investigational product candidate, is a proprietary, gut-selective, oral biologic fusion protein of IL-10 that is currently in Phase 1b development in adult patients with ulcerative colitis. Additional plans are underway to evaluate the potential application of AMT-101 for the treatment of other inflammatory and autoimmune disorders. AMT, located in South San Francisco, CA, has amassed a broad global intellectual property portfolio surrounding its multiple technology platforms and therapeutic programs. To learn more, please visit www.appliedmt.com .

