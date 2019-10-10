BOXX Powers Production Workflows with Overclocked X-Class Workstations

Product Line Includes APEXX X3 and APEXX X4 featuring Overclocked Intel Core X-Series Processors

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, TEXAS, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced that it offers optional overclocked Intel® Core™ X-Series i7 and i9 processors in its line of APEXX X-class computer workstations. Purpose-built for complex production pipelines particularly in media & entertainment, APEXX X-class workstations are also ideal for any professional workflows requiring maximum CPU cores at a high frequency.

“Film editors, animators, visual effects artists, and other creative pros choose BOXX because of our commitment to providing the latest technology designed to accelerate their workflows,” said Bill Leasure, BOXX VP of Marketing. “Professional overclocking is a key component of what makes us unique in the workstation market, so by working with our partners at Intel, we’re able to optimize the performance of these innovative Intel X-Series processors and provide customers with serious ROI.”

Intel Core X-Series processors are ideal for extreme multitasking, 4K visuals, VFX rendering, high speed storage & memory, and other applications. These processors are designed to scale to specific performance needs by using the two fastest cores at higher frequencies and up to 18 cores when extreme mega tasking is required. BOXX professional overclocking further enhances performance by enabling four cores at 4.5 GHz and 14 at 4.4GHz.

The BOXX APEXX X-class product line includes the APEXX X3 and APEXX X4 workstations. APEXX X3 features an (optional) overclocked, 18-core Intel Core X-Series processor, up to 128GB of memory, and support for two professional NVIDIA or AMD graphics cards—making it an ideal choice for feature film editing, virtual reality, local GPU tasks, and multi-display applications. APEXX X4 offers the same features and benefits of the X3, but with the added ability to support up to four professional GPUs.

“We’re enthusiastic about BOXX APEXX X-class workstations and their use of our Intel Core X-series processors,” said Brandt Guttridge, general manager of the Desktop Product Group in Intel's Client Computing Group. “These multi-core processors are built to optimize extreme mega-tasking, empowering creative professionals to simultaneously edit, render, and compose, and ensuring that their applications keep up with their demands.”

For further information and pricing on APEXX X-class workstations, contact a BOXX sales consultant in the US at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about BOXX systems, finance options, and how to contact worldwide resellers, by visiting www.boxx.com .

About BOXX Technologies

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers for engineering, product design, architecture, visual effects, animation, deep learning, and more. For 23 years, BOXX has combined record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry knowledge to become the trusted choice of creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.boxx.com.

