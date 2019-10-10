GLOBALFOUNDRIES Brings New Level of Security and Protection on 22FDX Platform for Connected Systems

22FDX security solution aims to protect against physical tampering and attacks for cellular Internet of Things (IoT) devices

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®), the world’s leading specialty foundry, announced today that it is working with Arm® to offer secure system-on-chip (SoC) solutions on GF’s 22FDX® platform, based on FD-SOI, for cellular IoT applications.

With the growing threat of reverse engineering and other illegal threats to IP, it is imperative to protect complex electronic systems at their foundation with hardware-based security IP solutions, including crypto cores, hardware trust and high-speed protocol engines. GF’s 22FDX platform with Arm® CryptoIsland™ on-chip security enclave provides an on-die, hardware-secure solution enabling easy integration of front-end modules (FEM), RF, baseband, embedded MRAM and cryptographic capabilities into a single IoT SoC, while significantly reducing costs.

“In a world where billions of devices are generating data across smart cities, rural environments, and digitally transformed industries, in order to deliver true insight, security cannot be optional,” said Vincent Korstanje, vice president and general manager, Emerging Businesses at Arm. “Customers designing for mobile and IoT applications will benefit from the CryptoIsland technology on GF’s 22FDX highly integrated, energy-efficient platform, providing new levels of security that is easy to deploy at a cost point that scales.”

“With so many conduits to the Internet and the growing importance of cyberattack defenses, we believe chip security will only grow in importance for the industry and our clients in the years ahead,” said Ed Kaste, vice president of Industrial and Multi-Market at GF. “By leveraging our 22FDX platform and applying Arm’s powerful CryptoIsland security subsystem, we can jointly offer a highly integrated security solution to our mutual clients that will unlock new levels of cellular IoT integration, offering new secure identity capabilities for cellular IoT applications.”

​GF’s 22FDX provides a fast path-to-product solution that includes silicon-qualified IP. The 22FDX security solution is now under development on GF’s state-of-the-art 300mm production line at Fab 1 in Dresden, Germany.

