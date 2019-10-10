BNB Bank Offers Banking Services to Authorized Hemp Firms

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BNB Bank (BNB), the largest independent community bank on Long Island, is now offering banking services to legal hemp-related and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) companies.



The Bank will be offering these firms a range of business banking products, including commercial checking, online and mobile banking, ACH payment, online wire transfer services, business bill pay and other ancillary deposit products and services.

“After careful assessment of the industrial hemp and CBD market, BNB Executives and our Board of Directors determined that these businesses represent significant opportunity,” stated Kevin O’Connor, President and Chief Executive Officer of BNB Bank. “We are confident that our ties to the community, combined with our reputation for superior service, will result in rapid growth generated through this underserved business segment.”

About BNB Bank.

BNB Bank established in 1910, has assets of $4.7 billion and operates 40 branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area. Through its branch network and its electronic delivery channels, BNB provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Title insurance services are offered through BNB's wholly owned subsidiary, Bridge Abstract. Bridge Financial Services, Inc. offers financial planning and investment consultation. BNB has a rich tradition of involvement in the community, supporting programs and initiatives that promote local business, the environment, education, healthcare, social services and the arts. For more information visit www.bnbbank.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Contact: Julie Levy Chief Marketing Officer (631) 537-1000, ext. 7211



