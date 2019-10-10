Regional mining pioneers Ivanhoe, TechMet, Montero and others to be at East & Central Africa Mining Forum in Kigali

More than 700 regional mining pioneers expected in Kigali this month Rwanda's Minister of Trade & Industry, Ms. Soraya Hakuziyaremye, and RMB CEO Hon Francis Gatare, visit Aldango Gold Refinery's Production Department, accompanied by Aldango's Executive Chairman, Mr Jean de Dieu Mutunzi. Ivanhoe Mines is a silver sponsor at the upcoming East & Central Africa Mining Forum

Ivanhoe Mines is the latest leading mining company to confirm its presence at the upcoming East & Central Africa Mining Forum in Rwanda from 28-29 Oct

Geology tends to be regional. This makes it important to share geological information across the region.” — Hon. Francis Gatare, CEO, Rwanda Mines, Petroleum & Gas Board (RMB)

KIGALI, RWANDA, October 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Kamoa-Kakula, which now ranks as the world's largest undeveloped high-grade copper discovery, represents the discovery of a previously unrecognized and richly endowed district within the Central African Copperbelt – geologically distinct, yet geographically next door to the well-known Kolwezi deposits. We have a very strong belief that the Copperbelt holds the potential for additional world-scale discoveries.” This is according to Tony Giardini, the President of Ivanhoe Mines, the latest mining pioneering company to confirm its presence at the upcoming East & Central Africa Mining Forum in Kigali from 28-29 October.

“Unexplored mineral potential”

“The East African mining sector is truly underestimated by new investors, there is great potential, both in human and natural resources” says Dr Radoslav Miskiewicz, CEO of Luma Holding Ltd and President of the Supervisory Board of LuNa Smelter in Rwanda. LuNa Smelter is a gold sponsor at the regional mining conference and exhibition later this month in Kigali where Dr Miskiewicz joins other well-known mining pioneers on the programme, including a session on “International players who added value to their mining industry”.

“Rwanda is still considered as the country with unexplored minerals potential” says Mr Miskiewicz, “and I believe it can offer several interesting opportunities within 3T minerals, gemstones, gold and battery minerals. Our own exploration projects are our key concern, as our main goal is to develop the concessions into full working mines.”

He adds: “Rwanda is definitely becoming a crucial player on the East African mining scene. With recently developed production facilities, such as gold refinery, tin smelter and upcoming tantalum refinery, its position as a regional minerals and metals hub is confirmed. I believe it is of a significant importance that countries in this region cooperate closely and conduct joint efforts leading towards development and production of the added value here in Africa.”

Regional mining opportunities

Success stories and opportunities in the mining sector in the East and Central African regions will be featured at East & Central Africa Mining Forum, which will also be attended by the mining ministers and an Undersecretary for Mining from Tanzania, DRC, Zimbabwe and South Sudan. The Rwanda Mines, Petroleum & Gas Board (RMB) is the host of the inaugural edition of the event from 28-29 October.

“Geology tends to be regional” says the RMB CEO Hon. Francis Gatare, “there is no single country that has a monopoly on its own geological endowments; they tend to be regional and similar in many regards. This makes it important to share geological information across the region. It's also very important for the country to share experiences and in turn start to see mineral resources as regional projects, especially when you begin to think about processing on a competitive level that would bring in economic returns.”

More regional success stories in the mining sector featured at East & Central Africa Mining Forum include:

“The Lindi Jumbo Graphite project in Tanzania is the find of a lifetime and the project is at a very exciting stage. Graphite is a very special commodity that is poorly understood and for which there is a definitive market.”

- Andrew Cunningham, Director of Walkabout Resources, Tanzania, will address the conference on “Developing the high-grade Lindi Jumbo Project in Tanzania”.

“We are committed to be part of this engagement in putting Rwanda and the region at the heart of world production for strategic materials such as technology metals that are essential building blocks of the energy and mobility revolution.”

- Brian Menell, Chairman & CEO, TechMet Limited, UK, is a panellist in the conference session on “Financing mining projects in East & Central Africa”.

“Aldango is supporting the government to transform Rwanda into a precious metal manufacturing and trading hub across Africa”

- Jean de Dieu Mutunzi, Executive Chairman, Aldango Ltd (Gold Refinery), Rwanda, who will address the conference on “Building a state-of-art refining facility“ and take part in a panel discussion during a session on “Developing enablers for value addition projects in the region”.

"We are 6 to 12 months away from the advent of the next upsurge in the commodity cycle"

- Dr Tony Harwood, CEO of Montero Mining, an expert panellist in a session on “Tanzania: Diversifying its mining potential” in the conference programme at the upcoming East & Central Africa Mining Forum in Kigali in October. He is also an official event ambassador.

“BARRON entered East and Central Africa a few years back through authorised resellers, which combined, serve these regions”

- Darryn Scheepers, Head of Africa at BARRON, a leading supplier to the mining industry in the region.

“Our message is to challenge the status quo within the mining industry and to help them adopt and adapt to new ways of doing things through embracing new ground-breaking technological solutions to save water and energy.”

- Matthew Magwede, Manager - Southern & Eastern Africa, Flowserve, who will address the conference on “Water conservation and energy saving solutions around mineral processing”.

“We own four concessions for gold and amethyst and plan to acquire more concessions for the 3Ts and gemstones”

- Fabrice Kayihura, MD, Ngali Mining Ltd, Rwanda.

Industry support

The event has already secured the support of leading mining and exploration companies in the region as well as top suppliers of technology and services to the industry. Aldango Gold Refinery is the diamond sponsor while Luna Smelter and BARRON are gold sponsors. Flowserve, Ivanhoe and Konrad Adenauer Stiftung are silver sponsors and CMD, GlobalTT, Minelab, Ngali Mining, Spectrometer, TechMet and Walkabout Resources Ltd have partnered as bronze sponsors.

East & Central Africa Mining Forum will provide participants access to best practices to gain insights into reliable, cost effective technologies and fast-tracking financial support. Industry participation will include junior mining operators and exploration companies; stakeholders from the mining equipment, technology and service (METS) sector; transport and logistics firms to help cross-border cooperation; and financiers, who will help provide the right financial model and tools for projects of any scale.

