Trophy Automotive Dealer Group’s Announces Great Car Shopping Tools

Trophy Automotive Dealer Group’s website is expertly organized to make shopping its six LA region dealerships easy.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s a great way to find a deal on a new or used Kia, Mercedes or Nissan vehicle. Trophy Automotive Dealer Group Puts Customers in Control of Their Car Buying ExperienceTrophy Automotive Dealer Group offers six dealerships in the Los Angeles area, including locations in LA, Carson, West Covina, Universal City, Valencia and Encino. What sets Trophy Automotive Dealer Group apart is its customer service, and that begins with its web presence. The Trophy Automotive Dealer Group website puts buyers in control of their car shopping experience, allowing them to easily search for the car they want across these six dealerships.Nissan, Mercedes & Kia Incentives & SpecialsTrophy Automotive Dealer Group’s Shopping Tools, (located in the website’s top navigation), let customers search online across all six of their dealerships; starting with the latest specials. These are broken out by Incentives, New Specials and Pre-Owned Specials. Here are some incentive examples that customers can review (inventory and specials are subject to change):● Exciting lease offers (check with dealer for current offers)● Variety of financing offers (check with dealer for current offers)Incentives are but one of the Shopping Tools buyers can access online. New vehicle specials are provided within this same Shopping Tools section. Car buyers may visit this page for current new vehicle specials. Buyers should note that new vehicle specials change from time to time; but there are usually a variety of specials on Nissan, Kia and Mercedes vehicles that make buying from Trophy Automotive Dealer Group a wise choice.Trophy Automotive Dealer Group is also known for its Pre-Owned Specials, and these can also be accessed via the Shopping Tools section on its website. Car buyers are encouraged to check this page often as new Pre-Owned Specials are added as they come in to the dealerships.Video Gallery Introduces Customers to Trophy Automotive Dealer Group’s Exciting InventoryCar shopping online is much more exciting and productive when customers can view videos of the vehicles they are interested in. Trophy Automotive Dealer Group’s video gallery offers dozens of clips that give shoppers insights into interior, exterior, technology and safety features of the cars they have their eyes on. The Virtual Test Drive videos are some of the most popular; offering viewers information they can use to make their car buying decisions. Site visitors simply select the car they want to view from the list of thumbnail images, and then they are immersed in all the details about that vehicle, before they set foot in the physical dealer showroom.Inventory and dealership videos can also be easily found in the Shopping Tools section. Under this same video section, buyers will also see the link to Promotional Videos. Within this section customers can view Trophy Automotive Dealer Group’s extensive video blog of all their favorite Nissan, Kia and Mercedes models.Finance Center Tools Help People Calculate Payments & Value Their TradeOne Shopping Tools section that has something for everyone is the Finance Center. Here car buyers can value their trade and use Trophy Automotive Dealer Group’s payment calculator to see how much car they can afford. These financial tools can help buyers prepare to meet with dealership finance pros, when it’s time to finalize their purchase.Seamless Shopping Experience on the Website & at Trophy Automotive Dealer Group’s Six Dealership LocationsCustomers can take their online shopping knowledge from the Trophy Automotive Dealer Group site and come see the Kia, Mercedes, Nissan or other vehicle they admire from the dealer’s expansive inventory. At each Trophy Automotive Dealer Group dealership they will find courteous and knowledgeable team members who can help them purchase the car they want.For more information on Trophy Automotive Dealer Group’s user-friendly website and its six Los Angeles area dealerships, please contact:Andy MalekiTrophy Automotive Dealer Groupandy.maleki@tadg.us(747) 231-5700About Trophy Automotive Dealer GroupTrophy Automotive Dealer Group provides a seamless car shopping experience between its state-of-the-art and user friendly website and its multiple Los Angeles area dealer locations. As a leading automotive dealer group in the US, it has become the benchmark for financial performance, customer satisfaction and innovative digital and mobility solutions.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.