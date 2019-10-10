Global Oral Irrigators Market Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 4% During the Forecast Period, 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oral Irrigators Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The oral irrigators market analysis considers sales from cordless oral irrigators and countertop oral irrigators products. Our analysis also considers the sales of oral irrigators in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the cordless oral irrigators segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as flexible water pressure settings, portable features, flexibility, and compact design will play a significant role in the cordless oral irrigators segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global oral irrigators market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of dental disorder, growing number of product launches, and growing number of partnerships. However, high costs associated with oral irrigators, availability of substitutes, and limited or lack of reimbursement of dental procedures may hamper the growth of the oral irrigators industry over the forecast period.



Global Oral Irrigators Market: Overview



Increasing prevalence of dental disorders



Several factors including changing food habits and lifestyle, birth defects, poor eating habits, and improper dental care are leading to an increase in the prevalence of dental disorders. In addition, dental cavities and tooth decay are among the chronic conditions associated with the pediatric population. Furthermore, the rising incidence of birth defects including cleft lip has also increased the demand for oral irrigators. Often, the consumption of several medications including verapamil, phenytoin, and others also results in dental disorders such as gingivitis. These factors will lead to an increasing demand for dental procedures, which will eventually lead to the expansion of the global oral irrigators market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.



Growing awareness about oral health



Various public, private, and non-profit organizations are conducting awareness programs on the importance of oral health. In addition, some organizations are also collaborating with pharmaceutical companies to educate people about the importance of oral health. For instance, the UK-based Oral Health Foundation has formed an alliance with GlaxoSmithKline Plc to create informative oral health podcasts. Some prominent oral irrigator manufacturers are investing in the National Smile Month (NSM) campaign conducted by Oral Health Foundation to encourage people to maintain healthy teeth and good health. Thus, the significant initiatives undertaken to promote oral health will drive the demand for oral irrigators during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Entry of generic drugs

Technological advances in medical devices

Increasing demand for curative therapies

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Companies Mentioned



Aquapick Co. Ltd.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Conair Corp.

Jetpik

Koninklijke Philips NV

Matwave Technologies Co. Ltd.

Oral Care Technologies Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

ToiletTree Products Inc.

