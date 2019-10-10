Global Private Security Services Market Analysis for the Forecast Period, 2019-2023
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private Security Services Market by Service, End-users, and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Private Security Services Market: About this market
Private security services are security-related services provided by private organizations and individuals. The private security services market analysis considers sales from industrial, residential, financial institutions, and other end-user segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of private security services in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the industrial segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the strict enforcement of regulations and the increasing demand for skilled security personnel will play a significant role in the industrial segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global private security services market report looks at factors such as rapid urbanization, concerns about terrorism and crime, and the low ratio of police officers-to-population. However, shortage of private security personnel, issues related to weapon licensing due to use of untrained security personnel, and presence of complex laws that govern private security services may hamper the growth of the private security services industry over the forecast period.
Global Private Security Services Market: Overview
Concerns about terrorism and crime
Many businesses and residential complexes are adopting private security services with growing concerns about terrorism and crime. The population explosion in modern cities has exposed these cities to the threat of crime and terrorism. Hence, businesses, as well as commercial and residential complexes, are employing integrated security solutions, which involve manned guarding with advanced electronic security systems, to improve the safety of their premises. Thus, the growing concern about crime and terrorism will drive the expansion of the global private security services market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
Popularity of virtual security systems
The advent of innovative digital video systems and security camera products has made electronic security systems more efficient and reliable for surveillance. Virtual security systems consist of security cameras connected to networks via the internet. They are digital remote monitoring systems and are extensively used in various premises including government institutions, parking lot, retail, hotel, and construction. The increasing cost of manned guarding will further boost the demand for virtual security systems, especially from small businesses for deterring and reducing criminal activities. They are n cost-effective and their adoption is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
The private security services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Reusable dermal curettes - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Disposable dermal curettes - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand for cosmetic and plastic surgeries
- Increasing adoption of ED&C technique for skin cancer treatment
- Growth opportunities for medical device manufacturers in emerging
- countries
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Delasco
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.
- Kai Corp.
- Medline Industries Inc.
- Novo Surgical Inc.
- Robbins Instruments Inc.
- Sklar Surgical Instruments
- Surtex Instruments Ltd.
- Teleflex Inc.
Companies Mentioned
- Allied Universal
- G4S Plc
- GardaWorld Corp.
- ISS AS
- Loomis AB
- Prosegur Compaa de Seguridad SA
- SECOM Plc
- Securitas AB
- Security and Intelligence Services (India) Ltd.
- The Brink's Co.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wgxodv
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.