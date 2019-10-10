Global Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems for Vehicles Market by Application and Geography, Forecast 2019-2023
Global Lithium-ion Battery Management Systems for Vehicles Market: About this market
The lithium-ion battery management systems for vehicles market analysis considers sales from automobile, industrial, and locomotive applications. Our analysis also considers the sales of lithium-ion battery management systems for vehicles in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the automobile segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the penetration of Li-ion batteries in the e-two-wheelers subsegments will play a significant role in the automobile segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global lithium-ion battery management systems for vehicles market report looks at factors such as declining prices of Li-ion batteries, increasing adoption of intelligent BMS, and rising need for efficient and environmentally friendly batteries. However, fluctuating demand for Li-ion due to uncertainty in electric vehicle adoption, lack of supporting electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and circuit protection challenges associated with BMS may hamper the growth of the lithium-ion battery management systems for vehicles industry over the forecast period.
Global Lithium-ion Battery Management Systems for Vehicles Market: Overview
Rising need for efficient and environmentally friendly batteries
The automotive and locomotive industries are two of the major contributors to environmental degradation through air pollution. The widespread use of lead-acid batteries that contain extreme amounts of lead oxide toxins can harm the environment significantly. The efficiency of these batteries drops significantly after a period and renders them unusable. These unusable batteries are considered hazardous waste due to the presence of sulfuric acid in them. This is increasing the demand for Li-ion batteries which are highly recyclable and cause less pollution. The rising adoption of electric powertrains has further increased the demand for Li-ion batteries from the automotive industry. The increasing need for efficient and environmentally friendly batteries will drive the market to grow at a CAGR of over 26% during the forecast period.
Emergence of cloud-based BMS service
A battery management service (BMS) increases the lifespan of batteries by monitoring and protecting them. As a result, the demand for BMSs is increasing with the rising adoption of Li-ion batteries. Vendors are introducing cloud-based battery management services with the emergence of intelligent and smart BMSs for electric vehicles. Cloud-based BMS collects and analyzes battery status, temperature, and various other factors to provide tailor-made driving tips to optimize battery performance. The availability of such advanced battery management services to extend the lifespan of Li-ion batteries is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
Companies Mentioned
- Calsonic Kansei Corp.
- Continental AG
- DENSO Corp.
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Lithium Balance AS
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Renesas Electronics Corp.
- Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
- Tesla Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aqap5m
