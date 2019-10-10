Health Insurance Market Registering 4.4% CAGR to Reach $2,388 Million by 2026

A recent report published by Big Market Research states that the global health insurance market is expected to reach $2,388 million by 2026 and register a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2026.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This the global health insurance market report is a valuable source of information for investors, new entrants, stakeholders and market players to formulate strategies for growth & expansion and obtain a competitive edge in the coming years.

The research report offers a brief introduction of the global health insurance market which includes its market definition and scope. Furthermore, it offers insights into key segments, regions, and leading manufacturers in the market. Additionally, it provides a thorough analysis of the key factors accountable for the growth in demand for health insurance services during the forecast period. The study highlights latest developments in the industry and offers insights on the recent market scenario. Additionally, the report offers Porter’s five forces model that estimates the potential of the customers and suppliers and the competitive landscape across the world.

The research provides an overview of the Global Health Insurance Market with a brief outline of key segments. The report segments the market based on provider, insurance type, coverage type demographics, network, and region. Based on provider, the report categorizes the market into private providers and public providers. As per insurance type, the report divides the market into disease insurance, medical insurance, and income protection insurance. As per coverage type, the report segments the market into lifetime coverage and term coverage. Based on demographics, the report classifies the market into minors, adults, and senior citizen. Based on the network, the report categorizes the market into preferred provider organizations (PPOs), point of services (POS), health maintenance organizations (HMOs), and exclusive provider organizations (EPOs). Regionally, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of major market players in the industry. The key players explored in the industry include Allianz Group, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A, Munich Re, Zurich Insurance Group., China Life Insurance Company Limited, AIA Group Limited, Anthem, Inc., AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd., State Farm Group, and others.

