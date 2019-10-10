Pick5 Challenge Mixes the Stock Market, Fantasy Sports & Cash Prizes

The perfect fantasy stock game rewards people from all walks of life with real cash awards, and builds their investing confidence and skills; You don’t need to be a Wall Street trader to have a shot at winning the $10,000 grand prize

/EIN News/ -- Aliso Viejo, CA, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pick5 Media has launched the Pick5 Fantasy Stock Challenge (www.pick5stocks.com) with monthly competitions online, having already paid out prizes for 2 test sessions. Pick5 was started by Greg Harrison, who decided to blend his favorite pastimes: fantasy sports and the stock market. Greg is a former investment banker and co-founder of SkyBell Technologies. Pick5’s mission is to create the best fantasy stock contest on the web: fun, fair and easy to play. It’s free to enter, and free to play, so eligible contestants can sign up and start trading a fantasy stock portfolio.

Each challenge lasts roughly 30 days, and pays out $13,000 in total cash prizes. The grand prize is $10,000. Try it at pick5stocks.com.

Early winners have included a parking valet in Miami, Florida, a nurse from Coshocton, Ohio, and Fed Ex employee from Sacramento, California.Watch our October winner recieving her $10,000 dollar cashiers check here. Pick5 Media is also building an educational component, designed to work closely with business schools and promote investing skills.

“There’s no better feeling than handing someone a check for “$10,000” said Pick5 Media Founder Greg Harrison. “This game is going to help people learn about investing in the stock market, and if they win, it could change their lives.”

The rules are simple. Sign up and become a Portfolio Manager. Each PM starts by selecting a 5-stock lineup. Once the market opens, your lineup is set for the day and cannot be changed. You can trade any of the stocks in your lineup, and trades will be executed when the market opens on the next business day. For example: If a PM owns Pepsi and after the market opens, the PM enters a trade to sell Pepsi and buy Coke. That lineup change will occur at the market open on the next trading day, based on the opening prices for Pepsi and Coke.

The Pick5 Fantasy Stock Challenge is free to enter, and free to play. The prize money comes from our sponsors.

The next challenge begins on October 22. Read the rules and sign up to play at pick5stocks.com

For more information, photos of winners, or to arrange an interview with Greg Harrison, contact: owen@thoughtgangmedia.com

About Pick5 Media: Pick5 Media was founded in Aliso Viejo in June of 2016 by Gregory Harrison. It’s core product is the perfect fantasy stock market game with real cash prizes and fair, easy to follow rules. For more info: Pick5stocks.com

