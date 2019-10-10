Canadian Commercial-Stage Biopharmaceutical Company Theratechnologies Announces NASDAQ Listing 

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company addressing unmet medical needs for people with orphan medical conditions, including those living with HIV, is pleased to announce that, as of today, its common shares will begin trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “THTX”.



“Theratechnologies’ NASDAQ listing is yet another step forward for our Company with growing sales from two commercialized products and a strong pipeline. Over the last five years, we have reached significant milestones and our progress continues. In 2014, we bought back the rights to our first commercialized product, EGRIFTA®. In 2018, we launched Trogarzo® in the US, and just recently obtained its approval in Europe, the second largest pharmaceutical market in the world. We are also aggressively developing our promising pipeline for the treatment of NASH in HIV (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) and certain types of cancers,” said Luc Tanguay, President and CEO, Theratechnologies Inc.

“Theratechnologies has accomplished a great deal in the last few years and we are confident in our growth potential going forward. Our listing on NASDAQ will provide us with the opportunity to share our story and vision with a broader and even more diverse investor base, as well as increase the liquidity of our common shares,” added Mr. Philippe Dubuc, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The Company will maintain its common share listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TH”.



About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ:THTX) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company addressing unmet medical needs by bringing to market specialized therapies for people with orphan medical conditions, including those living with HIV. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com , on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at https://www.sec.gov/.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, or, collectively, forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", “would”, "outlook", "believe", "plan", "envisage", "anticipate", "expect" and "estimate", or the negatives of these terms, or variations of them. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the growth of our Company, the development of our pipeline, including NASH for people living with HIV and certain types of cancer, broader investor base and increased liquidity for our common shares.

Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Theratechnologies’ control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These assumptions include but are not limited to, the following: sales of our products will grow over time, no unknown undesired side effects will be discovered through the long-term use of our products, no product recall will occur, no litigation with our third-party suppliers will affect our operations, results obtained from our research and development activities in NASH or in oncology will allow us to file for product approval, and the listing on NASDAQ will broaden our investor base and increase liquidity of our common shares.

The risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that sales of our products do not increase or decrease, that product recalls occur, that changes in regulation increase our cost of doing business and our operating expenses, that we are party to litigation with third parties, that results obtained from our research and development activities are not robust enough leading to delays in completing our development work or a halt in our programs and that trading on the NASDAQ market does not broaden our investor base and do not increase the liquidity of our common shares.

We refer potential investors to the "Risk Factors" section of our annual information form dated February 20, 2019 for additional risks regarding the conduct of our business and Theratechnologies. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other risks and uncertainties carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release and represent our expectations as of that date.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

For media inquiries:

Denis Boucher

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs

514-336-7800



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.