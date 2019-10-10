Premier Health Announces over 80,000 Now Registered on its MyHealthAccess Telemedicine Patient Portal

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health Group Inc. (CSE: PHGI, OTCQB: PHGRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “Premier Health”), a Company focused on developing innovative approaches that combine human skill-based expertise with emerging technologies for the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce it has onboarded over 80,000 patients to its MyHealthAccess telemedicine patient portal.



MyHealthAccess will enable the Company’s Juno Electronic Medical Records (EMR) patient database to directly interact with their healthcare providers and primary care clinics via a user friendly smart device application. Through the portal, patients are able to book appointments in realtime 24/7, chat with clinical staff and see their doctor from the comfort of their home or office via telemedicine.

MyHealthAccess will continue to evolve into a comprehensive patient portal that provides users a singular access point for all interactions with their healthcare providers and support staff. Additional features include the deployment of Artificial Intelligence(AI) to triage patient care. Using the application, the patient will answer a series of questions ahead of their appointment, which will be relayed to the physician along with a differential on possible diagnoses. This information will automatically be prepopulated to the physicians charting system and will provide key patient information prior to the scheduled virtual visit, not only saving the doctor valuable time but leading to a much more effective patient-doctor interaction.

“Onboarding and having over 80,000 patients live on our MyHealthAccess platform is a major milestone as we evolve our business and execute on our goal to increase access to healthcare through our app,” said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Premier Health. “Eventually, our patients will have increased access to their charts, lab results, have the ability to securely chat with clinical staff, reorder prescriptions and share remote health monitoring data with their doctor – all at their fingertips. With a current ecosystem of 3 million patients in our EMR database, we expect to continue to accelerate patient onboarding as we deploy additional features over the coming months.”

The Company will also soon be launching a direct to consumer app, that will offer doctor on demand services to patients not currently registered with Juno EMR.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Dr. Essam Hamza, MD”

Chief Executive Officer

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a Canadian company that is strategically poised to take advantage of business opportunities in the global health care industry. We are focused on innovative health care approaches that combine human skill-based expertise with emerging technologies. In conjunction with its subsidiary Cloud Practice, which offers SAAS based health technology solutions including a cloud based Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software, medical billing software and an online patient portal, the Company is developing proprietary technology to deliver quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI). We currently have a combined ecosystem of 290 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million registered patients. The Premier Health team has deep clinical, operational and financial expertise and a passion for improving healthcare for all patients.

