BioSig to Participate at The 14th Annual International Symposium on Ventricular Arrhythmias: Pathophysiology & Therapy

/EIN News/ -- Westport, CT, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM), a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that the Company will be exhibiting at the 14th Annual International Symposium on Ventricular Arrhythmias: Pathophysiology & Therapy on October 11-12, 2019 at Hyatt at the Bellevue in Philadelphia, PA.

The symposium is co-hosted by the Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, University of Pennsylvania Health System, Philadelphia, PA and the Division of Cardiology, The Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, NY. This course has been developed to meet the educational needs of electrophysiologists, cardiologists and other physicians and associated professionals with an interest in the pathophysiology and management of ventricular arrhythmias.

Previously, BioSig announced that it successfully conducted first patient cases using PURE EP﻿﻿TM System at the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute in Austin, TX, Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, SC and Indiana University School of Medicine . Initial clinical data collected with PURE EPTM System was recently presented at the Venice Arrhythmias conference, which took place on October 3-5, 2019 in Venice, Italy.

“We are honoured to join such a prestigious industry event and contribute to one of the core objectives of the symposium, which includes a discussion about the new techniques and technologies to improve treatment outcomes in patients with complex arrhythmias. Participation at the leading industry conferences is a vital part of our launch strategy, and we look forward to expanding our clinical footprint and sharing more clinical data in the months to come,” commented Olivier Chaudoir, Director of Marketing of BioSig Technologies, Inc.

BioSig was recently added to the Russell 3000 Index and allowed 33 patent claims covering its PURE EPTM System.

The PURE EP TM System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. The PURE EPTM System aims to minimize noise and artifacts and acquire high-fidelity cardiac signals. Improving fidelity of acquired cardiac signals may potentially increase the diagnostic value of these signals, thereby possibly improving accuracy and efficiency of the EP studies and related procedures. The results of pre-clinical studies have been published in a number of journals, including The Journal of Innovations in Cardiac Rhythm Management and the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, a manuscript, which was included in the top 5 most read, discussed and shared articles in 2016.





About 14th Annual International Symposium on Ventricular Arrhythmias

According to the Symposium’s website, the purpose of this educational activity is to provide a current review of new information on the basic pathophysiology of ventricular arrhythmias. It is also designed to provide an in-depth understanding of the various management strategies that are currently being developed for the management of ventricular arrhythmias in various disease states, including non-pharmacologic therapies such as implantable device therapy and advances in catheter ablation techniques.

About BioSig Technologies



BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace (www.biosig.com). Led by a proven management team and a veteran Board of Directors, BioSig Technologies is preparing to commercialize its PURE EPTM System. The technology has been developed to address an unmet need in a large and growing market.

The Company’s first product, PURE EPTM System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. The system is indicated for use under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data. This novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision-making during electrophysiology procedures in patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms. BioSig’s ultimate goal is to deliver technology to improve upon catheter ablation treatments for the prevalent and potentially deadly arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation and Ventricular Tachycardia. BioSig has partnered with Minnetronix on technology development and received FDA 510(k) clearance for the PURE EPTM System in August 2018.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

