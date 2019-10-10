WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Valsartan Drug Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2023”.

Valsartan Drug Industry 2019

Description:-

Valsartan drugs are available in the market under the trade name of Diovan, Novartis International AG. It is extensively used for the treatment of high blood pressure. Increasing population of patients is likely to benefit the expansion of the valsartan drug market in the upcoming years. This analysis of the valsartan drug market reveals that a healthy CAGR is expected over the next couple of years. Also, the market is anticipated to scale a substantial valuation by the close of the evaluation period.

Key Players

Novartis

Sun Pharmaceutical

Teva

Mylan

Alembic Pharmaceuticals

Lupin

Aurobindo Pharma

Macleods Pharmaceuticals

HETERO

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Huaren Pharmaceutical

Jubilant Pharma

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical

Square Pharmaceuticals

Unichem Laboratories

The drug is useful for patients who have suffered from cardiac arrests. It helps the patients in extending their life spans by a few years. This, in turn, is prognosticated to expand the valsartan drug market in the upcoming years. Also, its utility in the treatment of diabetic kidney diseases is prognosticated to catapult the valsartan drug market on upward trajectory. Increasing cases of heart failure is another major factor projected to lead the market in the foreseeable future.

The changing food habits, in conjunction with rising adoption of sedentary lifestyle, have led to an exponential rise in the patient population of cardiovascular diseases. It is projected to drive the proliferation of the valsartan drug market in the nearby future. Also, the increasing prevalence of obesity is likely to unleash growth potential for a lucrative future trajectory.

Market Segmentation:

Type-based segments of the global valsartan drug market are - 40 mg tablets, 80 mg tablets, 160 mg tablets, and 320 mg tablets.

By application, the segments of the valsartan drug market cover - hypertension, heart failure, and heart attack.

Regional Analysis:

The regional assessment of the global valsartan drug market spans across regions that are further studied on a country-level basis. These regions are - Europe, Southeast Asia, and North America. Some of the prime country-level segments of the valsartan drug market are - China, India, and Japan. North America is likely to exhibit growth in the market. It is due to the approvals granted by the FDA in the U.S. The nation is expected to thrive exceptionally over the next couple of years. In addition, the rising prevalence of obesity, cardiovascular diseases, etc. in the region is anticipated to lead the proliferation of the valsartan drug market in the nearby future. The changing food pattern and the adoption of sedentary lifestyle are poised to boost the growth of the market in the region. Europe is poised to exhibit a steady but constant growth curve over the next couple of years. Rising burden of diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, etc. is anticipated to drive the expansion of the valsartan drug market in the forthcoming years.

Industry News:

In March 2019, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration has granted approval to a new generic valsartan of Diovan. This step is taken in order to counter the shortages f the medicine in the market. Recently there had been recalling to prevent the supply of certain valsartan that contains unacceptable limits of impurities.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Industry Overview of Valsartan Drug

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Valsartan Drug

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

5 Valsartan Drug Regional Market Analysis

6 Valsartan Drug Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

Continued….

