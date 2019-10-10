Automated Storage & Retrieval System (AS/RS) Market 2019 Analysis and Global Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, October 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS or AS / RS) comprises of a multitude of computer-controlled devices for putting and retrieving loads from specified memory places automatically. During the forecast period 2019-2024, the automated storage and recovery system (ASRS) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.18 percent. In warehouse apps, ASRS is most useful. These technologies save a big ground room, a key consideration in store activities. The stream and control of products has improved with the evolution of technology. The device provides stronger visualization and the capacity to manage variation, diversity, and quantity at greater rates, resulting in greater price.

The workplace is the biggest asset of a company as productivity relies completely on its workforce's well-being. Thus, the workplace's safety, which works with preventing accident or accident, becomes critical. Industrial automation provides the employees with a secure setting that drives ASRS market growth.

By attaining greater effectiveness and price decrease in the general procedure, the sectors focus on attaining a greater price understanding. Labor salary is one of the big pieces of any manufacturer's cost. Thus, companies achieve effective and cost-effective product processing alternatives through the adoption of an automated storage and retrieval system. The increasing worldwide e-commerce retail industry is leading to the assembly of stores and their governance for stronger and optimized logistics in various areas. Also fueling the development for the global ASRS industry is the need for regular, secure and quick processing of bundles in this industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled various noteworthy players in the global automated storage and retrieval system market. This includes the analysis of various strategies adopted for expansion and an upper hand over their rivals.

Daifuku Co., Ltd

SSI Schaefer Group

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

Knapp AG

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

Kardex Group

Swisslog Holding AG

Mecalux S.A.

Vanderlande Industries BV

System Logistics Corporation

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Beumer Group

Dematic GmbH & Co. Kg

Flexe, Inc.

Arkrobot

Automation Logistics Corporation

Kubo Systems

Green Automated Solutions

Westfalia Technologies, Inc.

However, owing to the absence of a qualified workers and the desire to replace manual labour, business development is to some point restricted ; particularly in emerging nations such as India and China where inexpensive labour is accessible.

The item can be divided by application into the Hardware Software Market section, divided into the Automotive Industry Food and Beverage Retail Industry. Regions / countries market sector, this study includes U.S. Europe, China, Japan, India, South-east Asia, Central & South America. Europe held the largest share in the automated storage and retrieval system market of around 38 percent in 2016. Because of the growing automotive industry, Germany acquired a major share of the automated storage and retrieval system market in Europe. Due to increased per capita income and rising living standards of people in emerging economies, APAC is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. China held the largest share of 36 percent in the market for automated system storage and recovery in 2016. China is expected to dominate the automated market for storage and retrieval systems throughout the Asia Pacific forecast period.

The retail industry has undergone drastic changes, with considerable growth in a number of countries. The competition faced by companies has improved their processes and made the industries more efficient to meet the needs of the customers. The pattern of purchasing shifts to online shopping, faster delivery channels and distribution center and warehouse strategic locations are now not an option but a necessity. Given the e-commerce trend, over the forecast period, demand for ASRS is expected to rise in the retail industry. The growing retail industry worldwide is leading to the installation and management of warehouses in multiple regions. Costco Wholesale Corporation, for example, installed its warehouses annually with a consistent growth rate of 3-5%.

