Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases to Expand Topical Pain Relief Gel Market

Topical Pain Relief Gel Industry 2019

Description:-

Pain is a distressing feeling which is caused due to damaging or intense stimuli. The rising prevalence of different types of injuries and diseases is expected to fuel demand for pain management medicines and devices. On a similar note, it has been highlighted in this study that the global topical pain relief gel market is poised to expand at a steady CAGR during the evaluation period. The market is estimated to reach decent valuation in terms of revenue over the next couple of years. A detailed study of the historic trends, key developments, present status of the market, etc. has been covered in this study to assess the future trajectory of the topical pain relief gel market.

Key Players

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis

GlaxoSmithKline

Pfizer

Reckitt Benckiser

Sanofi

Topical BioMedics

AdvaCare Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical

Nestle

Troy Healthcare

Pain management methods have evolved with the advancements of the healthcare industry and include medications, analgesics, ointments, devices, etc. Topical pain relief gels refer to only those gels that can be applied directly on the skin. These products are widely in demand over the counter, which is anticipated to drive the expansion of the topical pain relief gel market. Increasing sales of the product over the counters is a major driver of the market. In addition, the rising investments by the key players in advertising are also likely to drive the OTC sales, thus, expediting the growth of the topical pain relief gel market.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases has pushed the demand for the product in recent years. The rising burden of diseases such as cancer, obesity, etc. has led to a rise in the demand for pain management products. This, in turn, is likely to emerge as a key driver of the topical pain relief gel market in the nearby future. In addition, the rising cases of injuries and accidents are also anticipated to boost growth of the topical pain relief gel market in the forthcoming years.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the topical pain relief gel market is divided into prescription pain relief gel and over-the-counter (OTC) pain relief gel.

On the basis of application, the topical pain relief gel market has been segmented into pharmacies & drug stores, e-commerce, and retail & grocery stores.

Regional Analysis:

The assessment of the global topical pain relief gel market, on the basis of region, spans across North America, Japan, Europe, China, India, and Southeast Asia. The advancements of the healthcare industry in North America are expected to drive the growth in the region in the coming years. Topical pain relief gel market in the region is poised to witness substantial rate of expansion in the years to come. Europe is also expected to exhibit similar pattern and flourish over the next few years.

Industry News:

In October 2019, TerraVita, famous for its consciously-crafted CBD blends, has announced the launch of its new CBD-powered pain relief balm, ‘Max Relief Gel Roll-On’. The product also contains cooling methanol along with anti-inflammatory aloe vera and is free of pesticides, GMOs, and herbicides.

