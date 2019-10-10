Cloud Gaming in Asia is Projected to Surpass 500 million Gamers by 2028

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Gaming in Asia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The next revolution in gaming, cloud gaming will not only remove existing cost and platform barriers but is also predicted to be the killer app for 5G. Cloud gaming will be of tremendous benefit to gamers who will have access to a large number of high-quality titles without the need for expensive hardware. Developers, publishers, and platforms all profit as well with greater reach and more ways to monetize, however, the companies that own the most parts of the value chain from IP to infrastructure stand to benefit the most. And, as with so many other sectors of gaming, Asia is leading the way. The report provides analysis on where that growth will come from and the impact on all segments of the Asia games industry.

Key takeaways from the analysis:

Cloud game platform revenue in Asia will reach $270 million in 2019, rising to $3.0 billion in 2023.

There will be 3 million cloud game platform users in Asia in 2019, primarily from subscription and B2P services in Japan, rising to 60 million in 2023. By that year the majority of players will engage with free to play or time-based fee platforms.

Cloud gaming in Asia is projected to pass 500 million gamers by 2028

Cloud gaming is an excellent opportunity to remove cost and platform barriers to gaming that exists today.

Cloud gaming will remove the need for constant hardware upgrades and players will be able to consume cloud games on existing devices, or possibly on future devices that may have low specs and can accommodate games only played in the cloud.

The biggest opportunity is for cloud gaming to access smartphone gamers, who comprise the largest share of the Asia gamer audience, and who would be able eventually to play PC and console games easily on their mobile device.

5G and unlimited data plans are keys to success for cloud gaming in Asia, as most gamers play on mobile devices. The services and investment in the 5G infrastructure are paramount to success.

What's included in the report:

A comprehensive market model and 5-year forecast through 2023

Trends analysis that formed our market size and forecast data

Growth drivers and inhibitors

Impacts on gamers, developers, publishers, platforms and hardware makers



Cloud gaming value chain and ecosystem

Top companies

Predictions for the leading companies in the space

Data Exhibits

History of cloud gaming

Business models

Cloud gaming today

Leading cloud gaming services in Asia

Asia's cloud gaming ecosystem

Value chain for B2P and subscriptions

Asia cloud gaming platform revenue

Cloud gaming revenue in China

5G in Asia

