The Global Silicones Market is Projected to Reach 823 Thousand Metric Tons by 2025 at the Fastest CAGR of 4.3% between 2019 and 2025

This report reviews, analyzes and projects the global silicones market for the period 2016-2025 in terms of volume in metric tons and value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2025



Research Findings & Coverage

Worldwide market for Silicones is analyzed in this report with respect to product types and applications

Silicones' market size is reported in this study by silicone product types and applications across all major countries

Silicones Still Deriving Maximum Benefit from the Construction Industry

Demand for Liquid Silicone Rubber on the Upswing

Silicone Biocompatibility a Boon for the Healthcare Industry

Automotive Applications of Silicones Gain Traction

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 68

The industry guide includes the contact details for 140 companies

Product Outline

The report analyzes the market for the following key product types of Silicones:

Silicone Elastomers

Silicone Fluids

Silicone Resins

Other Silicones

The market for major applications of Silicones explored in this report comprises the following:

Construction

Electricals & Electronics

Energy

Transportation

Personal Care & Consumer

Healthcare

Chemicals & Plastics

Oil & Gas

Industrial Machinery

Paper & Textiles

Other Applications

Geographic Coverage

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Rest of World (Turkey, UAE and Other Rest of World)



Key Topics Covered:



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Introduction

Key Market Trends

Key Global Players

Key Business and Product Trends

Global Market Overview



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Regional Market Overview



PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

PART D: ANNEXURE





