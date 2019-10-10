WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Ascending Need & Adoption of Smartphones to Lead Silicon Nanowires Market to Expansion”.

Silicon Nanowires Industry 2019

Silicon nanowires refer to a type of semiconductor nanowire, which is made using a silicon precursor. It is made by etching of a solid or by catalyzed growth from a vapor or liquid phase. Silicon nanowires, also known as SiNWs are used in various applications such as manufacturing batteries, thermoelectric, and sensors. Silicon nanowires have various unique properties that are not seen in three-dimensional silicon materials. Hence, such properties have arisen from unusual quasi-one-dimensional electronic structure and are yet subject to research in various applications and disciplines.

Key players

DuPont

Amprius

Sun Chemical

NovaCentrix

Methode Electronics

Applied Nanotech Holdings

Heraeus

Taiyo Ink

Henkel

The unique chemical properties of silicon nanowires, along with the physical properties, make them a promising candidate for a vast opportunity of application in several industry verticals that can capitalize on their unique physiochemical characteristics, which are known to differ from those of bulk silicon material. Silicon nanowires are known to charge trapping behavior that renders such systems of value in applications that necessitate electron-hole separation like photocatalysts and photovoltaics. Such applications of silicon nanowires are estimated to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Further, rising popularity of the adoption of batteries with a high charge retention capacity, upscaling expenditure on the research and development of nanotechnology are some of the factors contributing to the mounting silicon nanowires market over the forecast period. Apart from that, the ascension in the investment towards R&D activities from the automotive industry is expected to foster growth for the global silicon nanowires market. Mushrooming consumer electronics industry is estimated to have a positive impact on the growth of this market, as suggested by the report. Mounting disposable income has enabled consumers to undertake the best options available in the consumer electronics industry. This, in turn, has encouraged manufacturers to undertake policies so as to win a competitive advantage over market peers. All these factors above are expected to contribute to the ascension of the market.

Market Segmentation

The global silicon nanowires market is segmented by product type, application, and reigon. Based on product type, the global silicon nanowires market is segmented into monodispersed silicon nanowires and polydispersed silicon nanowires. Based on end-user/application, the global SiNWs market is studied for the segmentation of batteries, electronics, medical, and photovoltaics.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global silicon nanowires market is studied for the geographical segments of North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, South America, and Europe. The APAC silicon nanowire market is estimated to hold the prime position in the market over the forecast period. This regional market is also estimated to expand at the highest CAGR during the estimate period. The incidence of a robust automotive industry in the region, along with the developments in the regional consumer electronics industry , is expected to drive the regional silicon nanowires market. Mounting demand for smartphones and wearable devices is also contributing to the growth of the global silicon nanowires market. China, Japan, South Korea are some of the potential growth pockets residing in the region.

