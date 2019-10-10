Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces MANIFEST Data Updates Will Be Provided in Oral and Poster Sessions on December 9 at ASH

Company will hold investor event on December 9 at 12:30 PM

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Pharmaceuticals , Inc. (Nasdaq: CNST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its expertise in epigenetics to discover and develop novel therapeutics, today announced that the Company will present updates of clinical data from the MANIFEST clinical trial of CPI-0610 in oral and poster presentations at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting on December 9. Two abstracts reflecting MANIFEST data have been accepted by ASH and will be published on November 6. Updated data will be presented at the meeting.

ASH Oral Presentation

Title: MANIFEST, a Phase 2 Study of CPI-0610, a Bromodomain and Extraterminal Domain Inhibitor (BETi), as Monotherapy or Add-On to Ruxolitinib, in Patients with Refractory or Intolerant Advanced Myelofibrosis

Oral Session : 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical: JAK Inhibitors and Combination Therapies

Date and Time: December 9, 11:15 AM

Location: Orange County Convention Center, W311EFGH, Orlando, FL

Dr. John Mascarenhas, Associate Professor of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and an investigator in the MANIFEST clinical trial, will give the oral presentation with interim data from MANIFEST.

ASH Poster Presentation

Title: Preliminary Report of MANIFEST, a Phase 2 Study of CPI-0610, a Bromodomain and Extraterminal Domain Inhibitor (BETi), in combination with Ruxolitinib, in JAK Inhibitor (JAKi) Treatment Naïve Myelofibrosis Patients

Session : 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical: Poster III

Date and Time: Monday, December 9, 2019, Poster Display: 10:00 AM-8:00 PM EST, Poster Presentation: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM EST

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B, Orlando, FL

Investor Event

Constellation will host an investor meeting and webcast conference call at 12:30 PM EST on December 9 at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando to discuss the interim data from the MANIFEST oral presentation and poster at ASH. Further details will be provided later. If you would like to attend, please contact Ron Aldridge, Senior Director of Investor Relations, at ron.aldridge@constellationpharma.com .

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that selectively modulate gene expression to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancer. The Company has a deep understanding of how epigenetic and chromatin modifications in cancer cells and in the tumor and immune microenvironment play a fundamental role in driving disease progression and drug resistance. Constellation is driving development of the BET inhibitor CPI-0610 for the treatment of myelofibrosis as well as the EZH2 inhibitors CPI-1205 and CPI-0209 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other cancers. The Company is also applying its broad research and development capabilities to explore other novel targets that directly and indirectly impact gene expression to fuel a sustainable pipeline of innovative small-molecule product candidates.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s plans, strategies and prospects for its business. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the Company’s ability to: obtain and maintain necessary approvals from the FDA and other regulatory authorities; continue to advance its product candidates in clinical trials; advance the development of its product candidates under the timelines it anticipates, or at all, in current and future clinical trials; obtain, maintain, or protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; manage expenses; and raise the substantial additional capital needed to achieve its business objectives. CPI-0610, CPI-1205 and CPI-0209 are investigational therapies and have not been approved by the FDA (or any other regulatory authority). For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the “Risk Factors” section, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors, in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company’s views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Contact

Ronald Aldridge

Senior Director, Investor Relations

Constellation Pharmaceuticals

+1 617-714-0539

ron.aldridge@constellationpharma.com

Lauren Arnold

Media Relations

MacDougall Biomedical Communications

+1 781-235-3060

larnold@macbiocom.com







