Altimmune to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences during the months of October and November:



H.C. Wainwright 3 rd Annual NASH Investor Conference Date:

Time:

Speaker:

Location:

Webcast: Monday, October 21

11:20am ET

M. Scott Harris M.D., Chief Medical Officer

St. Regis Hotel, New York City

https://ir.altimmune.com/investors/events-and-presentations

BIO Investor Forum Date:

Time:

Speaker:

Location:

Webcast: Wednesday, October 23

12:45pm ET/9:45am PT

Vipin K. Garg Ph. D., President and Chief Executive Officer

Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, CA

https://ir.altimmune.com/investors/events-and-presentations

Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference Date:

Attendees:



Location: November 20 and November 21 (one-on-one meetings only)

Vipin K. Garg Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer

Will Brown, Chief Financial Officer

Waldorf Hilton, London, UK



About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for liver diseases and immune modulating therapies. The Company’s diverse pipeline includes next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic Hepatitis B (HepTcellTM), conjugated immunostimulants for the treatment of cancer (ALT-702) and intranasal vaccines (NasoShieldTM and NasoVAXTM). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com .

Contacts Will Brown Ashley R. Robinson Chief Financial Officer Managing Director LifeSci Advisors Phone: 240-654-1450 Phone: 617-535-7742 Email: wbrown@altimmune.com Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com







