Altimmune to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences during the months of October and November:
|H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual NASH Investor Conference
|Date:
Time:
Speaker:
Location:
Webcast:
|Monday, October 21
11:20am ET
M. Scott Harris M.D., Chief Medical Officer
St. Regis Hotel, New York City
https://ir.altimmune.com/investors/events-and-presentations
|BIO Investor Forum
|Date:
Time:
Speaker:
Location:
Webcast:
|Wednesday, October 23
12:45pm ET/9:45am PT
Vipin K. Garg Ph. D., President and Chief Executive Officer
Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, CA
https://ir.altimmune.com/investors/events-and-presentations
|Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference
|Date:
Attendees:
Location:
|November 20 and November 21 (one-on-one meetings only)
Vipin K. Garg Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer
Will Brown, Chief Financial Officer
Waldorf Hilton, London, UK
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for liver diseases and immune modulating therapies. The Company’s diverse pipeline includes next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic Hepatitis B (HepTcellTM), conjugated immunostimulants for the treatment of cancer (ALT-702) and intranasal vaccines (NasoShieldTM and NasoVAXTM). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.
|Contacts
|Will Brown
|Ashley R. Robinson
|Chief Financial Officer
|Managing Director LifeSci Advisors
|Phone: 240-654-1450
|Phone: 617-535-7742
|Email: wbrown@altimmune.com
|Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com
