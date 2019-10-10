GNC Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Webcast and Conference Call Scheduled for October 24, 2019

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC), a leading global health and wellness brand, will release results for the third quarter of 2019 before the market opens on October 24, 2019. A webcast and conference call to discuss the results will be held at 8:30 am Eastern Time that day.



To participate on the live call listeners in North America may dial 1-888-254-3590 and international listeners may dial 1-323-994-2093. It is encouraged that callers dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call. In addition, a live webcast of the call will be available on www.gnc.com via the Investor Relations section under "About GNC." A replay of this webcast will be available through November 7, 2019.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) - is a global health and wellness brand that helps people live well. The company is known and trusted for quality performance and nutritional supplements, and its broad assortment features innovative private-label products as well as nationally recognized third-party brands, many of which are exclusive to GNC.

GNC’s diversified, omni-channel business model has global reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand that provides customers with excellent service, product knowledge and solutions. The company serves consumers worldwide through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise activities, and e-commerce. GNC also has exceptional innovation and product development capabilities and generates revenue through corporate partnerships. As of June 30, 2019, GNC had approximately 8,000 locations, of which approximately 5,900 retail locations are in the United States (including approximately 2,000 Rite Aid licensed store-within-a-store locations) and the remainder are locations in approximately 50 countries.

Contacts:

Investors:

Matt Milanovich, ‎VP - Investor Relations & Treasury, (412) 402-7260; or

John Mills, Managing Partner – ICR, (646) 277-1254



